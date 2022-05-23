WINDSOR — Rutland's Samera Rideout smashed two home runs in a 17-4 RHS softball win against Windsor on Monday.
With Raiders head coach Dick Wright scrambling to fill the void with four players out for the game, he put Rideout behind the plate and gave nod to Alyssa Kennedy in the circle.
“We were solid today, our bats were hot and our fielding was spot on, glad to head home with a win” Wright said.
Tamara Sabotka got Rutland on the board quickly with a ringing double for two RBIs early and the Raiders added seven more runs in the second.
“We lost 11 players from last year's team last but the spirit is alive and well in Windsor,” said first-year Windsor head coach Kelsey Mason.
Yellow Jackets senior Peyton Richardson gave everything her arm had left to give to keep the Rutland bats in check allowing only eight hits on the day but Rideout was on another level.
“We were in a game earlier this year with the bases loaded and the other team chose not to walk her and all she did was blast a grand slam,” said Wright.
With Rutland cruising and looking to close things out early, the Jacks were in no mood as Sydney Perry roped a double to score Richardson and Ember Pikramenos forcing more innings.
“This team will not quit,” said Yellow Jacket shortstop Meagan Holling who was also elected prom queen on Saturday night.
“We are a close group and our team is our family” said Holling, who will be spending a year in Italy and elsewhere upon graduation. Holling was chosen as a first-team shortstop in the Southern Vermont League this season.
Kennedy would go the distance scattering four hits while fanning six batters to get the win.
“I felt really good today, my best pitch is my fastball and it found the spots today” Kennedy said.
