Talent can take a person far, but experience is what often gets them over the hump.
Rutland hockey players Cameron Rider and Sierra McDermott have loads of experience to fall back on and they both used it to have successful seasons this year.
Rider earns Rutland Herald boys hockey Player of the Year, while McDermott nabs the same honor on the girls side.
Rider, a junior, entered the fray on the varsity squad as a freshman, so with this being his third year at the highest level, he put that knowledge to good use.
“Cam has always been one of the hardest working guys,” said Rutland boys coach Mike Anderson. “He’s always going to give you everything he has.”
A hard-working nature like that rubs off on teammates. They see that one of the most talented players on the team is willing to put in the work and they follow suit.
The buy-in was clear for RHS’s players this year. Every person knew their role and tried to fill it to perfection. It ended up creating one of the most successful seasons in recent memory as the Rutland boys won 15 games and a playoff game.
Many players contributed to that jump and Rider was one of the driving forces. The junior had 32 points with 23 goals and nine assists in 18 games of action.
“Cam shoots the puck harder than a lot of kids his age. We had a feeling he would put up a lot of points this year,” Anderson said.
Rider’s emotion is easy to see on the ice. When he scores a big goal or one of his teammates does, he’s never afraid to let that emotion fly.
Teammates seeing how much he cares rubs off in a major way.
“Other guys see that and they want to give everything they have,” Anderson said.
Rider has one more year of high school hockey to go. Whether prep school or junior hockey is the next step is a question, but with Rider’s talent and work ethic anything is possible.
Nothing beats have a standout goaltender. The Rutland boys had a great one in sophomore Noah Bruttomesso and McDermott was as good as they come for the RHS girls.
McDermott had a historic season between the pipes for Rutland, making a single-season school record 842 saves.
McDermott’s role has been important throughout her multi-year starting role for RHS, but it was never more important than this year.
Rutland had just four returning players, meaning many of the players skating around in front of her lacked experience at the varsity level or just in the sport of hockey in general.
Along with the three other returners, she played a massive role in keeping the program alive by recruiting a ton of girls to come out for the team.
“Sierra, right off the bat, at the sports meeting had recruited girls and set up activities to help them improve their skills,” said first-year coach Emme O’Rourke.
Her role as a steadying force was immense. She could cover up for some mistakes that may come from inexperience of some around her.
“When games could be 8-0, 9-0 or 10-0, she had the mental fortitude to come back and work hard the next day in practice,” O’Rourke said.
McDermott’s leadership shined every day on and off the ice.
“Our structure went from the net out with Sierra in goal to Arikka (Patorti) and Anna (Gallipo) on defense to Elizabeth (Stoodley) at forward,” O’Rourke said.
“Sierra had that leadership mentality and had a clear line of communication.”
She’ll take those leadership qualities with her to Castleton University next year, where she is committed to play field hockey.
Rutland girls hockey had just one win this year, but cherished the small victories, whether it was a girl scoring her first goal or the team keeping a period close.
One of the biggest victories for McDermott personally was when she kept powerhouse BFA-St. Albans off the board in the opening period of their Division I playoff matchup. It was one final moment to be proud of in a high school career full of them.
McDermott took over as Rutland’s goalie by necessity a few years ago, and since then, all she’s done is cherish and grow into the role.
Rutland has the tough task of finding the next Sierra McDermott. Dedication like hers doesn’t grow on trees, so her loss will be felt.
“On the last huddle of the season, Sierra led us with a ‘family on 3,’” O’Rourke said. “Sierra was a big part of that family. She is going to be missed.”
