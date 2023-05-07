Rutland High School junior Cameron Rider doesn't back down from a challenge.
When he's on the ice during the winter, he's going all out to get to the puck and put his team in the position to score. When he's on the baseball diamond, he's finding that extra gear to track down a ball in the outfield or he's having a quality at-bat.
Rider has been going through quite the challenge recently, but will not let that challenge define him.
The challenge? Mucoepidermoid carcinoma (MEC). MEC is an uncommon form of lung cancer, which comprises only 0.1% to 0.2% of the primary lung malignancies and less than 1% of primary bronchial tumors. It is even rarer in children.
The challenge began with a simple cold last September that turned into pneumonia. Pneumonia-like symptoms persisted for months and Rider eventually had a bronchoscopy.
After the procedure, the Rider family got a call saying that the pathology had come back confirming that a mass found during the bronchoscopy was a cancerous tumor.
A gut punch for anyone to hear, but Rider has come back with a blow of his own with the resilience he's shown through the process.
"Cameron takes everything in stride. He talks to my wife about things and he's nervous, but he's been nothing but awesome about," said Cameron's father Rob Rider. "He does his daily activities and he continues to do what he does."
Cameron Rider is a three-sport athlete at Rutland High School, currently competing as one of the top players on RHS's baseball team. He was the leading scorer on Rutland's boys hockey team that had one its best seasons in recent years and you can even find him in the dojo doing karate outside of school sports.
He continues to play his sports and is a massive impact player on whatever playing field he steps on.
"Sports have been my anchor," Cam Rider said. "I look forward to it every day to keep my mind off (this situation). I look forward to being there around my teammates, who are great supporters."
Cameron Rider said he hasn't had a ton of complications when it comes to competing in his sports, outside a little bit of breathing issues.
"All the support from his teammates and his friends, I think it's a good distraction for him," Rob Rider said. "It keeps him away from all of the thinking about it and negative thoughts."
The support has been massive.
The GoFundMe for Rider's cause had raised more than $40,000 as of Sunday afternoon. The goal on the page was $30,000, so the efforts have shot through that in a major way.
The support has been constant in Rutland, but it's broken through the city walls.
Burr and Burton Academy recently held a fundraiser for Rider's cause and raised $3,000. The Hartford High School boys hockey team made a $900 donation on Rider's GoFundMe with the message, "Because Hockey is Family". Efforts like that continue to pop up.
"Not only my teammates, but people I've played with or against on other teams have been very supportive," Cam Rider said.
"It's overwhelming," Rob Rider said. "The community support and the reach out from everyone, the 'hey man, we're thinking about you' kind of things is just overwhelming.
"This truly shows the small-town community and it shows what we're all about. When there is adversity, we all come together. "
Saturday afternoon, a benefit cornhole tournament was held at the Rutland Elks Lodge on Pleasant Street for Rider. Interested players could compete for a $25 entry fee for a four-round double elimination bracket. There was a four-bagger showdown, a 50-50, an airmail challenge and raffles to be won.
By the time the event was about to start the room in the Elks Lodge was quickly filling up.
"I talked to Henry Alberico who's been putting his on, and has been awesome about it. He said there could be 50, there could 150, I have no idea," Rob Rider said.
Cameron Rider's plan for Saturday was to just have fun. It's something he continues to do on a daily basis.
Rider has a lobectomy surgery coming up on May 19 as he tries to deal the next blow to the challenge in front of him.
With the strength he's shown thus far, he figures to tackle it head on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.