High school and college sporting events have a common refrain from the fans when a young player on a team steps up in a big way.
It's often a spectator will hear a "He's a freshman" chant coming from the student section.
Rutland freshman goalkeeper Colin Rider's effort in Tuesday night's 1-0 win against rival Burr and Burton Academy was certainly worthy of that chant.
Rider came up with big save after big save, finishing the day with 16 stops.
Some of Rider's best stops came late in the contest. One that really stood out was when he stretched out to push a ball ticketed for the upper left corner over the crossbar with seven minutes left to maintain Rutland's lead.
"You just have to stay calm and trust your defense," said Rider of his mindset in goal.
RHS coach Ben Black made sure to point out Rider's quality goaltending in the postgame huddle. He's seen a ton of growth from the young keeper in such little time.
"(Colin) has really grown into it and he works hard," Black said. "He's improved and that's a really important part of the group. They're starting to gain confidence in him. He's growing more confident and more competent."
Rutland scored the game's lone goal with 21:30 when the speedy Ben Cerreta secured the ball on the end line to the left of the goal and sent a cross far post. Brock Quillan got on the other end of it and buried it past BBA keeper Reed Brown.
Quillan wasn't afraid to show emotion after the goal, running down the right sideline, before celebrating with his teammates.
"It was a great cross from Ben and a nice clean finish from Brock," Black said.
From there, it was about maintaining the advantage. The Bulldogs didn't make that easy for RHS.
BBA provided a ton of pressure, but Rutland did a great job handling it. RHS has tons of experience on its back line, so the group doesn't get flustered in situations where the opposing side is pressing on them.
"The center backs, Giuseppe (Marchese) and Robin (Rushing), handled themselves really well," Black said. "There were good games from a lot of the boys today. The outside backs too, Eli Rosi and Will Alexander, were really strong as well."
The win gave Rutland a season sweep against BBA as RHS beat the Bulldogs earlier in the season at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
The victory also helped Rutland eclipse its win total from last year, where it came out on top just twice.
Building a program back up takes time. RHS has learned that over the last couple seasons, but the fruits of that labor are starting to show.
