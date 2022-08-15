Poultney High football coach Dave Capman had heard about a sweet Mustang convertible for sale in Springfield. He was intrigued enough that he called Springfield High Athletic Director Rich Saypack and asked him to go look at the car for him.
He called back and said, 'It's beautiful. If you don't buy it, I will,'" Capman said.
Capman purchased the car.
Now that he has the keys to the car, he has another decision: Who gets the keys to the offense?
There are three quarterback candidates in camp — junior Tegan Capman and sophomores Lucas Welch and Peyton Book.
Numbers are low for the Blue Devils so you can be certain that the two not taking the snaps will be on the field elsewhere.
Seven miles away in Fair Haven, coach Jim Hill is more certain about his quarterback situation where Joe Buxton has the inside track after taking over as the signal caller four games into the 2021 season.
Fair Haven had its own 7-on-7 get-together each Sunday evening throughout the summer and Buxton was impressive.
"Joe has a very strong arm," Hill said. "He is a big kid, a legit 6-foot-4.
"We were amazed how strong his arm had become and he is pretty athletic for a guy his size."
That athleticism was on display while he was a swing man for the Slaters during the basketball season.
"We want him to be a dual threat. We are going to turn him loose. We will be throwing about 30 times a game," Hill said.
The Slaters just might be the best dressed team in Division II. They have new gray helmets to match the gray pants they broke out last year.
Hill is hoping the saying is true: Clothes make the man. Or, in this case, the team.
It was a fairly active summer for Fair Haven football players. They sent 16 players to the Vermont All-Star Football Camp in Rutland, 13 of which were high school players.
Hill also took nine of his linemen to coach Rich Alercio's O-Line Camp in St. Johnsbury. He said it helped their development immeasurably.
Buxton had some big games last season but was also prone to mistakes as any new sophomore quarterback would be.
"Now, as a junior he has to clean that stuff up for us to be successful," Hill said. "He has already shown that he can do that."
Hill expects decent numbers on his roster, somewhere in the 40s for grades 9-12.
Avoiding the injury bug will be important.
Dave Doran is the Slaters' best offensive lineman and between injuries and illness he was sidelined for much of 2021.
Hill said it will make a big difference if the Slaters can get a full season out of the 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman.
The offensive line is big across the board. Center Dave Bache is undersized at 175 pounds, up from 160 last year, but Hill said the weight he has gained is all muscle.
"Other than that, we go 250 at every position (on the line)," Hill said.
Hill is expecting a supreme challenge every time the Slaters take the field.
"This division is loaded," he said.
He sees defending state champion Bellows Falls, Brattleboro and Mount Anthony as top contenders.
"I think Mount Anthony could win Division I," he said.
Mount Mansfield and Colchester slide down to D-II this year from Division I.
"I don't know what to expect from them," Hill said.
The Slaters will host a scrimmage on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. with CVU, Otter Valley and Mill River.
Capman's Blue Devils will travel to Windsor on that day for a scrimmage against the Yellow Jackets at 10 a.m.
He hopes the Devils can get the numbers up to 30. Five players from West Rutland High School help to bolster the roster.
Monday, in the heat of August, the Division III Blue Devils and D-II Slaters began their preseason practices.
They clash with one another in the chill of October when they meet on the 21st of that month under the lights of Fair Haven's Thomas E. LaPlaca Field.
Capman and Hill are hoping that regular-season finale will be tune-up for a serious playoff run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.