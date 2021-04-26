The Mount St. Joseph baseball team’s return to beautiful St. Peter’s Field for their first home game in two years, came in a losing effort.
In a game that rivaled the length of major league contests, Rivendell spoiled MSJ’s home opener 26-13 in five innings.
Errors and walks ruled the day for MSJ allowing for innings that were much more extended than they had hoped.
“That’s Division IV baseball at its finest,” Mounties coach Mike Callahan joked.
The error bug hit MSJ right off the bat. A pair of defensive miscues in the first inning mixed with some timely hitting put the Raptors in the driver’s seat.
Josh Gould and Bailey Welch both drove in runs in the inning as seven runners came across to score.
A Cole Blanchard double drove in two of MSJ’s three runs in the first, but the same defensive struggles didn’t go away when they took the field again.
The Mounties made three more errors in the second inning and 10 more Raptors came across to score. MSJ finished with 10 errors.
“We got in hole early and we just couldn’t come back from it,” Callahan said.
A Dominic Valente triple scored two of MSJ’s five second-inning runs and cut the Rivendell lead to nine, but the Raptors once again answered aided by a bunch of walks.
Rivendell pushed its lead to 16 runs heading into the bottom of the fourth.
The Mounties didn’t go down lightly. Valente drove in another run in the fourth, while Blanchard and Peter Carlson also had base hits. Blanchard, Valente and Sam Paquin all came around to score.
MSJ added two more runs before the end of the game in the fifth. Cole Blanchard smoked a hard line drive off the right field wall that plated Chase Wiegers and Blanchard came around to score on a Braedon McKeighan double in the next at-bat.
Blanchard finished with three hits and three runs batted in.
“I’m really impressed with the guys how they battled,” Callahan said. “We saw a lot of positives. There’s a lot to build on.”
McKeighan, Valente, Blanchard and TJ Euber all pitched for the Mounties. Four players pitched for Rivendell.
MSJ (0-2) is at Poultney next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
