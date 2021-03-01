NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball showed flashes of strong play against Rivendell, but couldn’t put it all together in a 60-48 loss to the Raptors Monday night at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
Rivendell had a bit too much for the Minutemen to handle and had an answer for Mill River at every turn.
The Minutemen led for parts of the first quarter with five different guys scoring, but their 14-10 advantage late in the quarter would be the last time they’d find themselves ahead.
A 6-0 run put Rivendell on top and it never trailed again.
Guards Kyle Carter and Chris Pierce took turns leading the way for Rivendell. The first half belonged to Carter, who scored 14 of his team’s 30 points, including two second quarter 3s to give the Raptors some breathing room. He finished with a game-high 19 points.
Pierce took his turn in the second half, where he scored 13 of his 17 points, hitting a trio of treys along the way.
“(Chris) hit a couple big shots. (Kyle) is a legit player. He’s very, very good. They were converting,” said Mill River coach Ben Smith.
Rivendell led by eight at the half and created distance with a 6-0 run capped by a transition layup midway through the third.
From there, the teams traded a basket apiece before the Minutemen put together their last and best run of the day, rattling off an 8-0 run to cut the Raptor lead to four. Ryan Smith and Johnny Verdon hit 3s to key that stretch.
Rivendell responded with an 8-0 run and led by by nine or more points the rest of the way.
Mill River got itself into a few big holes and it couldn’t find a way to climb out of them. Execution hurt them in key spots. The Minutemen had their share of steals but couldn’t make the Raptors pay on the other end.
“We played with energy, but it wasn’t until we were down 12 to 14 points,” coach Smith said. “We have to come out of the gates and play hard. We just couldn’t convert any transition buckets. We probably missed seven to 10 layups we need to convert on.”
Issues with turnovers also reared their head for Mill River, especially in the first half.
“Being able to throw a ball fake is a big thing,” coach Smith said. “We just didn’t do a good job of being able to ball fake. We telegraphed a lot of passes.
“When we turned the ball over, (Rivendell) converted most of the time on the other end.”
The Minutemen were strong shooting the ball from the outside. Verdon hit four 3s, Ryan Smith had a trio of 3s and Tyler Mason knocked down two.
“Smitty came off the bench as a freshman in his first full-time varsity game and played really good. Those 3s he hit were really big 3s and kept us in the game.
“Tyler Mason and Johnny just hit shots.”
Verdon led the Minutemen with 16 points, followed by Mason and Ryan Smith with nine. Evan McPhee added six points.
Coach Smith liked what he saw in that regard, but doesn’t want his team to consistently settle for long-range shots. Creating a stronger presence down low is something he wants his team do moving forward.
“We have to start penetrating zones more. We can’t just settle for 3-balls. Stuff has to get inside and then come outside,” coach Smith said.
Mill River (1-5) is at Mount Abraham on Thursday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.