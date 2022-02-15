CHITTENDEN — Luke Rizio, a Twin Valley Union High student skiing as an independent, could hardly have been more dominant in the freestyle edition of the Southern Vermont League Championship at Mountain Top Resort on Monday.
Rizio blew away the field in the manner that he has done all season. He came across the finish line of the 6-kiliometer course in 16:56 and nobody else was close.
Woodstock's Uva Quinn and Mount Anthony's Peter McKenna were tied for second with a time of 18:27.
Woodstock's Victoria Bassette won the girls' individual title with a time of 21:09, well ahead of runner-up Eden White of Mount Anthony who came across in 22:15.
Rutland skiers did not win anything, but the Raiders felt like winners. They were finally getting to host a race.
"This is the first race we have hosted in over two years. It's exciting," Rutland coach Bill Belmonte said.
COVID snatched home meets away from the Raiders and they were elated to be on home snow.
"We practice here all the time. It is great to be able to take advantage of it in a race," said Annabelle Mahar from the Rutland girls team.
"The trails are awesome."
Mountain Top is situated high above the Chittenden Dam offering breathtaking views of the water and the mountains.
Mahar appreciates all of it — the bucolic views, the remoteness and the vast network of trails.
"It is being nowhere but being able to ski everywhere," Mahar said.
Rizio has been skiing since he was 18 months old. His mother was a coach in the Bill Koch League so that was the next logical step.
He is from a skiing family. His sister MacKenzie Rizio was a Division I Nordic skier for the University of Vermont.
Everyone around the SVL is aware of the sophomore.
"You can write No. 201 down right now. He is like a mile ahead of everybody," one finish line official said to another.
"I have been coming up here to Mountain Top for races for a longtime. They have very nice trails," Rizio said.
Rizio is appreciative of the support he gets from Twin Valley as an independent.
"They allow me the freedom to miss classes to train and to race," Rizio said.
Rizio will be hope to land another state championship.
He has collected one in another sport. He was a mainstay in the center of the midfield as a freshman for the Twin Valley team that won the Division IV state title in 2020 by edging Proctor on penalty kicks.
"He is a great kid, a great student and a really good soccer player," Twin Valley athletic director/soccer coach Buddy Hayford said.
"We do everything we can to accommodate his schedule. You know that he is going to make up the work."
Hayford attributes much of Rizio's soccer success to his Nordic training.
"He has a motor that won't stop," Hayford said.
"Nordic skiing and soccer are his two loves."
Mount Anthony took top team honors by showcasing some impressive depth in the boys competition. The Patriots packed five skiers into the top 10.
Peter McKenna, Finn Payne and Riley Thurber led the way for MAU, going 2-3-4.
Brady Geisler and Owen Dube-Johnson gave Rutland two top-10 finishers.
The top 15 boy individuals – 1. Luke Rizio, Twin Valley, 16:56; 2. Quinn Uva, Woodstock and Peter McKenna, Mount Anthony, tied at 18:27; 4. Finn Payne, Mount Anthony, 18:53; 5. Riley Thurber, Mount Anthony, 18:55; 6. Brady Geisler, Rutland, 18:59; 7. Collin Bevin, Mount Anthony, 19:19; 8. Tenzin Mathes, Brattleboro and Silas Rella-Neil, Mount Anthony, tied 19:37; 10. Owen Dube-Johnson, Rutland, 19:43; 11. Moritz Vonhof, Burr and Burton, 20:30; 12. Sam Kay, Rutland, 20:40; 13. Magnus Von Krusenstien, Brattleboro, 21:08; 14. Gabe Jeppesen-Belle, Brattleboro, 21:26; 15. David LaFontaine, Mount Anthony, 21:35.
Bassette's first-place finish gave the Woodstock girls three in the top 10 enabling the Wasps to outscore Mount Anthony 22-28. Brattleboro also posted a score of 28 and wound up third by displacement and Burr and Burton's score of 48 was good for fourth place.
The Rutland girls had but two skiers but they finished in the top half of the field of 27 — Erin Geisler was seventh and Mahar 11th.
The top 15 individual girls — 1. Victoria Bassette, Woodstock, 21:09; 2. Eden White, Mt. Anthony, 22:15; 3. Sylvie Normandeau, Brattleboro, 24:40; 4. Katherine Normandeau, Brattleboro, 25:03; 4. Ada Mahood, Woodstock, 25:24; 6. Jane Stout, Woodstock, 25:43; 7. Erin Geisler, Rutland, 25:40; 8. Sadie Korzec, Mt. Anthony, 25:56; 9. Aurora Rella-Neill, Mt. Anthony, 26:05; 10. Ava Whitney, Brattleboro, 27:09; 11: Annabelle Mahar, Rutland, 27:50; 12. Izzy Cellini, Woodstock, 28:24; 13. Farren Stainton, Woodstock, 28:34; 14. ElyseAltland, Mt. Anthony, 29:04; 15. Myra McNaughton, Woodstock, 30:34.
The state championships are fast approaching. That will kick off on Feb. 24 with the Classic competition at Craftsbury. The venue shifts to Rikert in Ripton for the freestyle competition on Feb. 28.
Rizio and Bassette were the big winners but Rutland must have clicked those ruby red ski boots together. And there was no place like home.
