Proctor’s Conner McKearin delivered a header for the game-tying goal in a late-season boys soccer game against West Rutland. It came with under 40 seconds left in the game so it was one of the more devastating ties for the West Rutland side.
No overtime was played due to darkness.
Westside Athletic Director Joe Harrington bleeds green and gold and normally he would have been crushed. Instead, he was smiling.
“I am just glad we’re playing,” he said.
He spoke for a lot of people. Following no high school spring sports season and a late start to the fall with a degree of uncertainty about it ever getting off the ground, we are all cherishing the games and practices that we might have once taken for granted.
Unforgettable moments have been packed into the shortened season. Let’s go around Rutland County and reflect on some of this bizarre autumn season.
RutlandWhat a great season at Rutland High School and it is far from over. Both soccer teams and the football team are still alive in the playoffs and each of them plays an exciting brand of their game.
There is so much to look forward to on Stratton Road where the Raider soccer teams are fun to watch and quarterbacks Eli and Evan Pockette have mastered the nuances of the 7-on-7 football game.
The Rutland soccer teams are fortified with speed and skill. Kendra Sabotka, Camryn Kinsman and company give the RHS girls plenty of scoring punch and they also boast a strong defense.
Brady Geisler provided a highlight for the cross country team by winning the Southern Vermont League Championship. The Raiders also won the team title.
The field hockey team was winless but took Burlington into overtime in the playoffs.
The Rutland boys golf team placed second at the State Championship.
The across-the-board performances make this as a successful of a fall as the school has seen in some time.
Otter ValleyParker Todd rang up a highlight for the Otters by winning the SVL B Division cross country title by conquering the field and Hartford High’s arduous course.
The soccer and field hockey teams have been eliminated but had their moments.
Jodie Keith’s field hockey Otters graduated a ton of talent from the 2019 team, but put together a solid season that included a dramatic double overtime 1-0 playoff win against Middlebury.
They went down to No. 2 Burr and Burton for a quarterfinal game and stood up to a team that had beaten them 6-0 during the season. They were in a scoreless game with the Bulldogs at halftime before losing 4-0. After BBA’s 7-0 semifinal win over U-32, that 4-0 loss does not look so bad.
What is really exciting about the OV stickers in what is ahead. Jadynn Pope was the lone senior and they will get back Ryleigh Keith who missed the season with an injury.
“We also have some players coming up which is exciting,” coach Keith said.
The Otter Valley girls soccer team played some very good teams tough during a 4-6 season. They did not get a good draw in the opening round of the Division II playoffs, facing a Milton team that could be far better than it’s No. 6 seed.
The boys team finished 3-6 but will return plenty from one of the largest turnouts for the sport ever at the school.
The Otters were pretty amazing on the links. The girls golf team made plenty of waves statewide with sisters Mia and Elena Politano leading the way. They were headliners on both the golf and soccer teams.
Proctor
Coaches Chris Hughes and Scott French might want to cover their ears because a lot of folks are using the word “untouchable” when describing the No. 1 Proctor girls’ soccer team’s prospects in the Division IV playoffs.
“Stranger things have happened,” Twin Valley Athletic Director Buddy Hayford said of the possibility of these Phantoms losing in the tournament.
The Phantoms outscored the opposition 69-3 and junior Maggie McKearin has 31 of those goals.
They have a tough hurdle to get over in Saturday’s quarterfinal game because neighboring rival West Rutland is the visitor to Taranovich Field. The Golden Horde is the only team that has played the Phantoms tough this fall, losing hard fought games each time by three goals.
If you like outstanding goalkeeping this is the place to be on Saturday. Proctor keeper Rachel Stuhlmueller and Westside goalie Serena Coombs are aggressive, tough and have great hands.
The defending state champion Phantoms are trying to get to their 10th consecutive final.
The boys team is not untouchable. They are very good and can’t be written off. They are the No. 3 seed and take an 8-2-1 record into their quarterfinal match against No. 6 and 8-3 Twinfield. It should be a good one.
West Rutland
The game-tying goal by McKearin was not the lowest point for the West Rutland boys soccer team. That came this week when they were beaten 1-0 on a penalty kick by a White River Valley team that they had swept during the season.
The Golden Horde gave their fans many thrills and moments to celebrate so to define them by that crushing defeat would not be fair.
The Horde was 7-3-1 and beat and tied the rival Phantoms.
Mason Galante was superb in his first season in the net.
The girls have had an up-and-down season but Proctor brings out the best in them and that gives Golden Horde fans something to be excited about as they look ahead to Saturday.
PoultneyPerhaps no other team in the state had a bigger adjustment to the 7-on-7, pass-only football game that this COVID fall left us with than Poultney.
Dave Capman’s run-oriented program hopes to get back to traditional football in 2021 but the Blue Devils did provide plenty of electrifying moments, many of them supplied by the passing and catching of Levi Allen.
The Poultney girls soccer team, still a very young program. grew up a lot this fall. Hannah Welch scored one of only two goals against Stuhlmueller.
The Blue Devils won a couple of game, tied another and went down with a fight, losing just 1-0 on the road to a good Rivendell team in the playoffs.
Johanna DeKalb had a young cross country squad (four freshman boys) that she hopes will be building blocks to a bright future.
Mill River
It is a successful boys soccer season at Mill River and it’s still going. “The Iron Dozen” beat a very good Hazen team 3-0 in the opening round of the Division III playoffs with Ty Dickerson playing as though he was on his own planet in the goal.
Tyler Corey scored all three goals but he has plenty to go with him on the attack. Ryan Jones, Cameron Smith and others give the Minutemen some punch.
Depth is the deficiency as the try to take down No. 1 Vergennes on Friday. They played against Hazen with one bench player.
The Mill River girls soccer team was young and inexperienced. They had Malori Carlson in goal and you can put her in the elite category.
But she was not enough to avoid a 1-10 season.
Coach Shawn Bendig is looking for way bigger things in 2021.
The Mill River football team is alive and kicking. The Minutemen advanced in the 7-on-7 playoffs by beating Poultney.
Annika Heintz has been the big winner on the Minutemen’s landscape. She won several cross country races and placed second at the SVL Championships.
Best of all, as far as coach Peter See is concerned, she returns next year.
She has more immediate plans, though. The State Meet is Saturday in Thetford.
MSJThe big story on Convent Avenue is the girls soccer team. The Mounties won their first playoff game since 2016 on Wednesday when they dispatched Richford 5-2.
They are exciting to watch with players who have torrid shots from the perimeter. Sisters Taylor and Emma Blodorn can beat keepers from 30 and 40 yards out. Brooke Bishop and Lauren Costales are among the other offensive threats and Tiana Gallipo is absolute money in the back.
The boys soccer team weathered a 2-7 season but sprang a big upset over Mill River.
Fair Haven
The Fair Haven girls soccer team is carrying the colors for Slater Nation. Led by a prolific attack paced by players like Megan Ezzo, Emma Briggs and Brittney Love, the Slaters are just as good at the other end where Emma Ezzo is one of the best in the net.
They take a 8-0 record and the top seed into Saturday’s Division II quarterfinal game.
The boys team struggled to a 1-8 mark but coach Tim Dayton is making sure his players put in the work in the off-season so, hopefully, they become relevant in 2021.
The cross country team did not have numbers but it had Caleb Barrows who was in the upper echelon of area runners.
The football team showed an ability to light up the scoreboard whether it was Sawyer Ramey or Evan Reed slinging the ball. They are alive in the playoffs and bear watching, particularly on defense where the secondary picked off a whopping six passes in its playoff win over Middlebury.
This is dedicated to the late Salisbury (N.C.) Post sports editor Ronnie Gallagher who wrote a column titled Roaming the County. He understood the importance of local sports and left us too early.
