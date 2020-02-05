WOODSTOCK — The Mill River girls basketball team defeated Woodstock 36-26 in a low-scoring game Wednesday night.
Both teams missed a lot of shots in the game. However, Mill River coach Brad Rideout stated his team played very well defensively.
“We limited them to a lot of one-shot opportunities,” he said.
Jessica Roberts was the top scorer of the game with 14 points and was the only player in double figures. Teammate Molly Bruso recorded nine points.
Megan Tarleton and Dillon Moss were the top scorers for the Wasps with seven points each.
The Minutemen (3-11) travel to Brandon Thursday to take on Otter Valley at 7 p.m.
Blue Mountain 68,
Black River 22
LUDLOW — Black River fell at home to the Blue Mountain girls basketball team 68-22 Wednesday night.
Lauren Allen and Kate Nelson recorded 17 points each for Blue Mountain and were the top scorers of the game.
Riley Paul led Black River in scoring with nine points, followed by Jae Greineder with seven.
The Presidents play again Thursday at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting, when they host Proctor.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 8, South Burlington 2
SOUTH BURLINGTON —While the Rutland girls hockey team lost its game Wednesday night, the Rutland boys defeated South Burlington 8-2.
“They put a full three periods together and played hard,” said Rutland coach Mike Anderson.
Ethan Coarse was the run-away scorer of the game with four goals and one assist. Teammate Oliver Hamilton recorded two goals and one assist, while Eric Brewer and Eren Cetin had one goal, one assist each.
Ryan Melen and Dillon Moore led the Raiders in assists with three each, while Micaiah Boyle had one assist.
Roy Thibeult and Ethan Parinson scored the two goals for South Burlington.
Maguire Baker stopped 17 shots for Rutland. The Wolves’ Ted Hopper blocked 17 shots as well, while Aaron Gucciardi made six saves.
The Raiders (3-10-1) travel north Friday to take on Colchester at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Burlington/Colchester 7, Rutland 0
Rutland fell to the Burlington/Colchester girls hockey team 7-0 Wednesday night.
Meghan Lehouiller (Madison Chagnon) opened things up for BCHS with a goal early in the first period. From there, the Seahorses/Lakers took full control of their opponent’s ice.
Lehouiller recorded two goals and two assists to earn the most points of the game. Chagnon recorded two goals and one assist, while teammates McKenna Weston, Augusta Gyette and Bryann Coughlin scored one goal each.
Kristen Pariseau stopped 35 shots for Rutland, while Courtney Rocheleau made 13 saves for BCHS.
The Raiders (6-8) return to Spartan Arena Saturday to host Rice Memorial at noon.
Twin Valley 58
, Green Mountain 29
JACKSONVILLE — Turnovers took a major toll on Green Mountain in its 58-29 loss to Twin Valley Wednesday night.
Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum said his team’s opponent was tenacious and defended its basket well.
“We just didn’t match their intensity,” he said.
The Wildcats’ Sadie Boyd had the most points of the game with 18. Teammate Kaitlyn Longe followed with 16 points.
Kim Cummings led the Chieftains in scoring with 16 points, while Maisen LaPrise and Grace Tyrell recorded five points each.
Buffam also gave a shoutout to freshman Luna Burkland, who played well defensively.
“She hustled from start to finish,” he said.
The Chieftains (2-12) travel to New Hampshire Saturday to play against Rivendell Academy at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.