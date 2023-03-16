There are some athletes that just carry themselves differently. The phrase often said about them: They play the game the right way.
Professionally, the guy who always comes to mind is Stan Musial. As great as this Hall of Fame baseball player was, it was his approach to the game that earned him the admiration and respect of so many fans.
There was a player at Proctor High School that had those same qualities. Jolly Rogers was very talented in all sports, not flashy but just played the game hard all the time.
There was a playoff game in 1961 that I was unable to attend because I had a terrible cold. I huddled next to my radio and listened to Proctor beating North Bennington 74-44 with Bunny Olson leading the Phantoms with 29 points and Rogers scoring 21.
Then, it was on to play St. Michael’s of Brattleboro and Rogers poured in a team-high 16 points. It was an upset as the Phantoms had lost both times to St. Michael’s during the season.
But they could not win in the next one. It was against Pittsford High and the Phantoms fell 51-46 to the eventual state champion Panthers.
Rogers and Olson were named to the All-Tournament Team.
It was the last year for Pittsford as it would give way to Otter Valley Union High School.
It became a great story as Pittsford High, which had never won a state crown, netted all the glory by hoisting the state championship hardware after the game played at Middlebury College.
Opening up Thursday’s newspaper was a jolt. It always hurts to lose a hero and Jolly Rogers was someone I always looked up to while growing up.
He died at age 79 and Proctor lost one of those people who made Proctor what it is.
There is a monument that is a tribute to Rudolph Swanson, a Proctor High athlete from way back in the 1920s, that sits near the baseball diamond’s first base dugout. Under his name are the words, “He Played the Game.”
Jolly Rogers’ monument would say: “He Played the Game the Right Way.”
There is a press box on the stage in Mount St. Joseph’s Martin McDonough Gym that has Jolly and his widow Roz’s name on it.
Every game I cover there I look at their name and appreciate the vantage point that we can enjoy while covering the game.
When I take a seat at that press box in the future or walk by the Chatterton Park house that Jolly grew up in Proctor, I will remember the guy who had all the attributes that you would ever want your own son or daughter to possess.
