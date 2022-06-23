It was an up and down season for the Rutland boys tennis team this spring, but by the end of the year, there was a lot more good than bad.
One of the most consistent presences throughout those ups and down was Rutland junior Eli Rosi.
Rosi, who played at the No. 3 singles position for the Raiders this season, went 7-3 for Rutland. He earned the honor of Rutland Herald boys tennis player of the year for his strong 2022 season.
Rosi's best run of success came in the second half of the season, where he won five straight matches, before falling in the Raiders' shutout loss against Brattleboro in the Division I playoffs.
"After a rough start, he really got it going," said Rutland coach Rob Purdy.
Even in that straight sets loss to the Colonels' Max Naylor, Rosi showed a ton of fight, forcing Naylor to go seven games for the second-set win.
Fight like that was common for Rosi throughout the season. He had his share of comfortable wins, but had to battle for results in other matches.
Whether it was a hard fought win against Hartford's Owen Parker, close matches with Naylor during the regular season or his 10-point tiebreaker loss to Burr and Burton Academy's Blake Allen early in the year, Rosi was always one to show plenty of competitiveness.
"(Eli) was key in every win we had," Purdy said. "He really helped us overall."
With the many strides Rosi took this year, he could be the player to watch next season. No. 1 singles player Zach Nelson has turned his tassel, so Rosi and classmate Graham Seidner figure to be near the top of the singles ladder next year.
Rosi was a new addition to the team this spring, but picked up his game fast. Rutland High track fans will remember how Rosi's speed was a huge threat in that sport last year, making for some dominant efforts and miraculous comebacks.
Being athletic plays in all sports, it worked quite well for Rosi in track and the same was true this year on the White Memorial Park tennis courts.
