Rutland sophomore Eli Rosi has an extra gear that not many other runners can tap into.
Rosi put his speed on display during Saturday afternoon's Ravens home track meet at Alumni Field.
Rosi won a pair of races, taking the 800-meter race in 2:08.2 and the 1500 in 4:21.7.
In the 800, Rosi held off an all-out surge by BBA freshman Michael Hornby, taking the race by three seconds, but it was the 1500 where Rosi really had to fight for the win.
For much of the race, teammate Brady Geisler was leading with Rosi hanging just behind, but on the final stretch, Rosi turned on the afterburners and the two Rutland runners battled to the finish. Rosi edged Geisler by 0.2 seconds.
"(Brady) is a guy that can set the pace and I'll stay behind because I can't do what he does," Rosi said. "We do negative splits, where you run 200 meters fast and that last 100 meters you try to go faster."
"He just had a little more kick at the end," Geisler said.
Geisler, known for his distance running ability, is the perfect complement to Rosi's style.
"It's the same dynamic in practice," said Rutland coach Mike Audette. "They feed off each other. It's fun to watch."
Rosi almost repeated the final-stretch magic in the last race of the day, the boys 4x400 relay. The Ravens team was trailing in the race heading into the final leg. When Rosi was handed the baton, he went into a full-out sprint and quickly narrowed the advantage for the BBA anchor leg runner.
Heading into the final 100 meters, the runners were shoulder to shoulder, but the Bulldogs had just a little more juice at the end, so Rosi and his Rutland relay partners, Sam Kay, Ethan Woodbury and Matthew Reveal had to settle for a 0.1-second loss.
"They were in a very similar position at Mount Anthony on Tuesday and Eli ended up winning it," Audette said. "(Eli) has amazing turnover. Just watching that is just awesome. Everything he runs, he runs with intensity."
Owen Dube-Johnson took first by a comfortable margin in the 3000-meter race with a time of 10:02.3.
Normally, Dube-Johnson has Geisler in the race with him to set a pace, but he had to set his own pace on Saturday without Geisler competing in the 3000.
"I was by myself today, so I tried my best to pace myself according to my split," Dube-Johnson said. "It's a big help when you have another teammate that can really push you."
"It was good for (Owen) to be in that front, lead spot and see what that feels like," Audette said.
Freshman Karver Butler was second in the race. Butler broke on the scene this year and looks like a major factor for the Ravens in the coming years.
"I've been running with him since the beginning of the year in cross country and he's insane for a freshman," Dube-Johnson said.
Rutland got its lone win on the girls side with junior Makenna Hubert in the 400 with a time of 1:09.9, which was 0.2 seconds faster than BBA's Abigail Kopeck.
"That's only the second time she's done that," Audette said. "We put her in it last week at Burr and Burton and we've been watching her stride in practice. She's naturally strong at that kind of mid-level event."
With tons of depth, BBA dominated the team scores on the girls side. The Bulldogs had 406.58 points, besting Arlington (67.92), Rutland (44.5) and Mid-Vermont Christian (14).
BBA won every girls event, except Hubert's 400 win.
Piper Russell and Mia Grigsby set personal bests, tying for the win in the 100 with a time of 12.8 seconds. Grigsby also won the 200, besting teammate Amelia Maier by 0.5 seconds.
Bulldogs freshman Siobhan O'Keefe was dominant in the 800 and 1500. She won the 800 by more than 14 seconds and the 1500 by 26 seconds. Lily Harris won the girls 3000 uncontested.
Toni Levitas bested Rutland's Isabel Crossman in the 100m hurdles, Maier took top honors in the 300m hurdles and BBA went 1-2 in the 4x100 relay.
BBA senior Carol Herbert owned the girls throwing events. She won the shot put, javelin and discus. Her discus win was by one inch over Arlington's Denita Moore.
Maier won the long jump, Tristan Prescott won the high jump and Isabelle Connolly won the triple jump.
The Bulldogs had a much closer team battle on the boys side, but won with 278 points, ahead of Rutland (148.5), Arlington (103.5) and MVC (13).
BBA's Henry Putney and Arlington's Owen Emmons tied for the win in the boys 100 and Emmons was the sole winner in the 200. The Eagles' Lewis Whalen was first in the 400.
Rutland's Abed Alawi bettered teammate Brayden Shelton in the 110m hurdles and BBA's Alex Wasyliko won the 300m hurdles. BBA won the 4x100 relay and the Rutland 4x800 team of Geisler, Dube-Johnson, Butler and Kay won uncontested in their race.
The Ravens' Slade Postemski won two field events, taking the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 1.5 inches and the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 8.5 inches, more than three feet farther than second-place Bryce Harrington of Arlington.
BBA's Carson Brown won the triple jump and high jump, Carson Cutler won the discus and Griff MacFadyen won the javelin.
Saturday was Rutland's third and final home meet of the season. The Ravens are at Fair Haven next Saturday, before the Essex Invitational on May 29, which is the final tune-up before states on June 5.
"It was a great day across the board for a lot of kids. It's nice to compete on your home field," Audette said. "We've been lucky enough to do that three times this year."
