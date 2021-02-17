Stetson University women’s lacrosse senior Marina Rotella has an unorthodox shot.
Coach Christy Leach knows enough not to tamper with the pronounced underhand motion.
“We embrace it,” Leach said.
Why not? Rotella has become a prolific scorer for the Hatters. She scored a program record 43 goals her junior season and in 2020 led the team with 17 goals in the campaign abbreviated to just five games by COVID.
She exploded for six goals in an 18-15 victory over Oregon.
Her freshman season, in a reserve role, she scored eight goals including two against the University of Vermont.
Then came the big leap she made from a reserve to amassing those 43 goals in her sophomore campaign.
Leach said that maturation from freshman to sophomore year is something she sees frequently.
“It is a big jump from high school to college lacrosse. College lacrosse is a lot faster and a lot different,” Leach said.
Rotella had all the earmarks of a college standout while scoring 230 goals at Rutland High School.
“She was looking to play at a school down south and we recruited her,” Leach said. “She verbally committed to us her junior year and signed her senior year.”
Rotella graduates this spring and could play in the fall with the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the shortened COVID season.
Leach believes she will opt to get on with her professional career (her major is Management) and choose not to play in 2022.
Rotella is poised for a big season that opens Saturday with a bus trip to Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina.
She has been perfecting her shot which could lead to even bigger numbers this year.
“She has focused on being an attack. She has fine tuned her placement. She is much more accurate with her shooting percentage rising every year,” Leach said. “She is not just chucking it at the goal area.”
She also has been working on becoming more adept with her left hand, something that is necessary with opponents in the Atlantic Sun Conference very much aware of her now.
“We have talked about her using both hands and she has been working on that,” Leach said.
She has also become more comfortable about her role on the team.
“She has become a leader and is a lot more vocal now,” Leach said.
Rotella and her teammates will be an excited group when they board the bus on the campus in Deland, Florida for the trip to North Carolina. It has been too long since they have played a lacrosse game after COVID nixed the 2020 campaign after only five games.
“We haven’t played in about a year,” Leach said.
“I think we are in a great spot. We have an established team this year.”
Rotella is one of 10 seniors on the roster.
“Campbell will be a younger team. I know they will be scrappy, “ Leach said.
The Camels also have the advantage of playing a game. They fell 13-9 to Elon University on Feb. 13.
Following the game against Campbell is the home opener on March 6 against Florida.
The last time the Hatters played a season opener was back on Feb. 16, 2020 when Rotella exploded for six goals and dished off an assist in the win over Oregon. It was the first season-opening victory in the eight-year history of the Hatter women’s lacrosse.
She would love another offensive game like that but, more than that, would love to start the season with a 1-0 record.
Maybe the biggest win is that the Hatters are finally playing lacrosse again.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.