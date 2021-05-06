SPRINGFIELD — It was a softball game befitting a state final, a classic in every sense. The Springfield Cosmos won 4-3 over Brattleboro when Maddie Clark hammered a triple scoring Molly Leonard.
“She crushed it,” Springfield coach Andy Bladyka said, estimating the shot carried 240 feet.
It was a game with all sorts of dramatics including this one worthy of a place in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not: Brattleboro pitcher Leah Madore notched 28 strikeouts.
The Cosmos found themselves down 1-0 after the top of the first but answered in the bottom of the inning when Haley Streeter triple and Tori Otis drove her home.
The Colonels recaptured the lead but the Comsos tied it 2-2 on Clark’s RBI triple in the ninth.
The Colonels took another lead on Brenna Beebe’s RBI single in the top of the 12th.
Again, the Comsos responded. Streeter singled and was sacrificed to second. The Cosmos put on the delayed steal of third and when the catcher’s throw sailed into left field, Streeter scampered home with the tying run.
That set it all up for Leonard and Clark. The 4-1 Cosmos celebrated wildly.
Izzy Belisle earned the complete-game victory with 10 strikeouts.
“We played some great defense,” Bladyka said, noting his team turned three double plays.
One of those was an outstanding running catch by left fielder Kayla Quelch who then gunned down a runner at the plate.
SOFTBALL
MAU 16, Rutland 4
(5 innings)
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony softball team finished the season sweep of Rutland, winning 16-4 in five innings Thursday afternoon.
The Ravens were bit by the error bug, making six miscues.
“We extended the inning on routine plays,” said Rutland coach Dick Wright. “We haven’t hit our stride yet.”
A player that did play well defensively for RHS was Alyssa Kennedy, who moved to catcher for Thursday’s game.
MAU had eight hits with Allee George leading the way with three base knocks.
Rutland’s Sam Bates hit a home run to center field.
The Ravens (1-3) are at Otter valley on Monday.
Green Mountain
15, L&G 3
(6 innings)
CHESTER — The Green Mountain softball team kept rolling with a 15-3 win in six innings against Leland & Gray Thursday afternoon.
Kim Cummings had a triple, a sacrifice and three walks for GM. Hailey Pierce had three singles and a walk, driving in four, and Tierney O’Brien had three sacrifices, driving in three.
Brie Howe-Lynch was solid for the Chieftains. She ran into a little trouble in the fifth, but got out of the inning. She had a three-pitch fourth and six-pitch sixth.
Riley Paul was great defensively at third, with four putouts.
GM (4-3) hosts White River Valley on Saturday.
Poultney 27, Twin Valley 4
WHITINGHAM — The Poultney softball team has hit a powerful stride, winning 27-4 against Twin Valley on Thursday.
The Blue Devils have scored more than 20 runs four times this season.
Poultney (6-1) hosts Rivendell on Saturday.
WRV 18, OV 14
SOUTH ROYALTON — The White River Valley softball team remained undefeated, besting Otter Valley 18-14 Thursday afternoon.
The Otters (2-4) host Rutland on Monday.
BF 29, Woodstock 7
WOODSTOCK — The Bellows Falls softball team used strong offensive days from Abby Joslyn (3-for-4 with three RBIs) and Emma Graham (2-for-3 with five RBIs) to run past Woodstock 29-7 Thursday.
BASEBALL
Fair Haven 10, L&G 3
TOWNSHEND — The Fair Haven baseball team snapped a three-game skid, beating Leland & Gray 10-3 Thursday afternoon.
Four runs in the third and fourth put the Slaters in control.
Evan Reed started on the hill and went four innings, striking out seven batters, allowing 1 hit. Tyler Niklasson pitched 2 1/3 and struck out six.
Sawyer Ramey had a triple and single. Carson Babbie had two RBI singles and Kyle James had two hits.
Fair Haven (3-4) is at Windsor on Saturday.
WRV 6, Bellows Falls 4
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls took a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning but couldn’t hold it as White River Valley left Hadley Field with a 6-4 victory.
Colton Stratton was the winning pitcher in relief.
Ethan Kelly led BF with two doubles and two RBIs.
GM 9, Woodstock 2
WOODSTOCK — Green Mountain got a complete game from Chase Swisher in beating White River Valley 9-2 on Thursday.
“He pitched well. He commanded the strike zone with his fast ball,” GM coach Matt McCarthy said.
Kagan Hance led Green Mountain with three hits and an RBI and Jack Boyle had a base hit and two RBIs.
Green Mountain will take a 3-4 record into Saturday’s game at White River Valley on Saturday.
Mt. Abraham 15, OV 2
BRISTOL — Errors and walks were costly as the Otter Valley baseball team lost 15-2 to Mount Abraham on Thursday.
“Mount Abe swings the bats well. They took advantage of our walks and errors.” said OV coach Mike Howe.
A highlight for the Otters was Fraser Pierpont hitting a home run. Caleb Whitney, Jordan Beayon and Ethan Blow had hits for OV as well.
Blow started on the mound for the Otters (3-3) who are at Burr and Burton on Monday.
Postponement
The Springfield-Brattleboro baseball game was postponed until Monday due to field conditions. The Cosmos host Bellows Falls on Saturday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rutland 17, Brattleboro 1
BRATTLEBORO — Carter Stearns and Joe Anderson exploded for five goals apiece, powering Rutland to a 17-1 win over Brattleboro in boys lacrosse action on Thursday.
Will Alexander had his first varsity goal for Rutland.
The Ravens had to play a man down several times but Rutland coach Sean Miller said, “Our man-down defense played very well.”
He also praised Jonah Bassett for his part in winning face-offs.
The 3-2 Ravens have a tough test on Saturday when Burr and Burton comes to Alumni Field. Rutland lost 17-2 to BBA in the first meeting.
“We have to do all the little things right against them if we are going to show them we belong on the field with them,” Miller said.
BOYS TENNIS
Brattleboro 4, BBA 3
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton won at No. 1, 2 and 3 singles, but lost every other match in a 4-3 loss to Brattleboro on Thursday.
The most competitive match of the day came at No. 1 singles, where BBA’s Nick O’Donnell won 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 7, BF 0
The Rutland girls tennis team is hotter than the red clay on Roland-Garros in the searing summer heat. The Ravens won their fifth consecutive match on Thursday by blanking Bellows Falls 7-0.
Olivia Shipley won in the No. 1 singles spot and Eva Menconi, Olivia Andrews, Anna Galipo and Emma Barclay also fashioned singles victories.
The No. 1 Rutland doubles team of EA Rushing and Arrika Patorti won and the doubles tandem of Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer followed suit.
Brattleboro 5, MSJ 2
BRATTLEBORO — The Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team took a big step on Thursday, winning two matches against Division I Brattleboro.
Sophia Hussak won in the No. 1 singles spot for the Mounties, 6-3, 6-2 over Olivia Hazzard.
Savannah Perry, in her first season playing tennis, earned the other win for MSJ, topping Amanda Rodriguez 6-4, 6-2.
MSJ coach Gary Thompson had lavish praise for senior Lucy Gallo who win the first set in extending her opponent to the tiebreaker which she narrowly lost 10-8.
The Mounties play city rival Rutland on Saturday at 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
PSU 5, CU 0
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s tennis team fell 5-0 to Plymouth State on Thursday.
The only Spartan to win two games in a set was Regina Marchese, who lost 6-2, 6-1 to Maggie McCarthy.
ULTIMATE
BBA 12, L&G 7
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Ultimate team won its first game of the year, besting Leland & Gray 12-7 on Taylor Field Thursday.
Joe Sogno, Seb Saunders, Casey Vogel, Noah Rourke, Carson Beavin and TinTin Piromtheeravanich were standouts for BBA.
