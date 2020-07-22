WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) makes its first trip of the year the Barre’s Thunder Road this Sunday. The Community Bank 150 is the start of a busy stretch, where the bulk of the ACT season will be decided.
The combination of the COVID-19 outbreak and a weather postponement has meant a slow start to the 2020 ACT Late Model Tour season.
The Community Bank N.A. 150 was originally scheduled for early May and was recently re-slotted on the schedule after a separate postponement at Seekonk Speedway.
The event kicks off a stretch of six events in eight weeks that also includes the $10,000-to-win Midsummer Classic at White Mountain Motorsports Park, the Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road, and a spot on the Full Throttle Weekend program at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
With more than half the point-counting events for the season in this stretch, racers and fans alike will get their fix while also seeing who the ones to watch are for the championship. Drivers such as Jimmy Hebert, Wayne Helliwell Jr., and Ryan Kuhn have all had strong starts.
Sunday’s event is the 74th visit to Thunder Road for the ACT Late Model Tour since the series was founded in 1992. In recent years, locals who consider Thunder Road their “home” have largely held serve, with Vermont-grown drivers such as Jason Corliss, Scott Payea, and Nick Sweet pulling down multiple victories.
Current ACT point leader Jimmy Hebert, of Williamstown, is a former Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion and Late Model Rookie of the Year.
The event gets going at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
BASEBALL
Lakes Region 3,
Brattleboro 2
BRATTLEBORO — Coming off a rivalry win against Rutland on Tuesday, Lakes Region traveled south and picked up a 3-2 win against Brattleboro on Wednesday.
Brattleboro got on the board first, scoring a run in the second inning, but Lakes Region quickly tied the game when it came to bat in the third.
The home side scored again in the fifth and had a chance to close out the game in the seventh, but allowed two runs. Lakes shut down Brattleboro to finish off the win.
Dylan Lee and Andrew Lanthier both had two hits for Lakes Region. Lee and Sawyer Ramey both had a run batted in.
Lakes used five pitchers. Lanthier got the start, going three innings and allowing just two hits and one earned run.
Joe Valerio, Evan Reed, Jarett Williams and Parker Morse combined to pitch the other four innings.
Zinabu McNeice went the distance in the losing effort for Brattleboro.
Lakes Region hosts Manchester for a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game starts at 3:30 p.m.
Rutland game PPD
The Rutland Vermont Summer Baseball League home game against Bellows Falls was postponed until Sunday at St. Peter’s Field.
Rutland is set for a doubleheader Thursday at Bennington. The first game starts at 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NAC axes fall sports
LYNDONVILLE — This week, the North Atlantic Conference, which Northern Vermont University-Lyndon is part of, became the latest in conferences across the country to cancel fall sports.
The NAC presidents released the joint statement on Monday due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individual institutions, do however, have the discretion to organize practices and to consider alternate competitions, dependent on CDC, state, local and University health guidelines.
NVU-Lyndon said they are committed to exploring meaningful athletic experiences for all fall sport student athletes. Teams will be encouraged, as health and safety conditions allow, to conduct conditioning, strength training, sport related practice opportunities, and potentially competition during the fall semester.
The school will consult the CDC, the Vermont Department of Health, and other authoritative guidelines on all public health issues and their bearing on Northern Vermont University programming.
Decisions related to winter and spring sport competition will be made at a later date.
The NCAA has approved a blanket waiver for student athletes. For any sport team that is not able to play in a minimum of 50% of the maximum contests allowed, the student athlete will not be charged with a season of eligibility or semester of attendance.
The NCAA is still reviewing whether they will permit fall sports to play contests in the spring in the event they are not able to play a full season in the fall, something NVU will look into if the NCAA permits.
