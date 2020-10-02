SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield football team was locked in on both sides of the ball in a 38-13 win against Woodstock Friday night.
The Cosmos (2-1) picked off six passes and threw for five of their own in the win.
Sam Presch tossed a pair of touchdowns to Logan Roundy and Tanner Gintof and one to Luke Stocker.
Gintof had three interceptions, while Presch, Donavan Sprano and Nathan Leonard all had one.
Quentin Andrews was perfect on point after attempts and knocked home a 20-yard field goal.
“It was a great team effort,” said Springfield coach Todd Aiken. “We came out and made adjustments and tightened up the defense. We didn’t let them capitalize.”
FOOTBALL
Middlebury 20, Mill River 12
MIDDLEBURY — The Mill River football team was driving, down a score to Middlebury, but ran out of time in a 20-12 loss Friday night.
The game was 14-12 Middlebury heading into the fourth, before the Tigers extended their lead.
“I thought this was physically our best game,” said Minutemen coach Greg Lewis.
Chris Burnett threw for two scores, a 10-yard pass to Ross Badgley and a 20-yard pass to Evan McPhee.
McPhee and Ryan Boulger had an interception.
Mill River drops to 0-3 and hosts Otter Valley on Tuesday.
“We’ve gotten through the three Division I opponents early in the season and hopefully we can pull out some wins moving forward,” Lewis said.
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield 3, Woodstock 3
WOODSTOCK — The Springfield girls soccer team had a three-goal lead against Woodstock, but couldn’t keep it intact, tying with the Wasps 3-3.
Emma Snyder, Lexi Tewksbury and Ari Cioffi scored for the Cosmos and put them up 3-0 after 20 minutes of play.
Woodstock responded with a goal before the half and cut the lead to one with 20 minutes left in regulation.
The Wasps’ Hannah Reed netted a penalty kick goal late in the second half to force overtime.
There were chances to be had in the extra frame. Cioffi had a shot go off the crossbar and Woodstock had a goal disallowed, but neither side broke through.
For Springfield, it was a war of attrition, the Cosmos had played a game Thursday and playing more than full time on Friday tested the group.
“I was proud of the work they put in during overtime,” said Springfield coach Ray Curren. “They have a lot of minutes on those legs the last two days.”
Springfield is 2-1-1 and hosts Mill River on Monday at 6 p.m.
Green Mountain 6,
Bellows Falls 0
CHESTER — Three goals in each half helped Green Mountain to cruise to a 6-0 win against Bellows Falls Friday afternoon.
Chloe Ayer got the scoring going with 37 minutes left in the first half, followed by a Kim Cummings tally nine minutes later.
Grace Tyrell added a goal with two minutes left to play in the first.
Cummings scored with 32 minutes to play, followed by Riley Paul and Ayer goals to cap off the effort.
Alex Hutchins and Hailey Pierce split time in goal for the Chieftains, facing a combined three shots.
Green Mountain is 1-2 and travels to Brattleboro on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hartford 3, Fair Haven 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Fair Haven boys soccer team fell to Hartford 3-0 Friday afternoon against Hartford at Maxfield Sports Complex.
Nolan McMahon and Dylan Morse had goals for the Hurricanes in the win.
Fair Haven drops to 0-3 and is at Burr and Burton on Monday.
Bellows Falls 3,
Mill River 2
WESTMINSTER — The Mill River boys soccer team had a lead in the second half, but couldn’t hold on, falling to Bellows Falls 3-2 Friday afternoon.
The Terriers took a 1-0 lead into the half, but the Minutemen came out strong, scoring two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.
Ten minutes later, Bellows Falls knotted the score and it scored the eventual game winner with 13 minutes to play.
The loss was Mill River’s first as it falls to 3-1. The Minutemen play Rivendell on Monday.
SCHOLAR ATHLETES
Anderson, Balch honored
Hartford High senior Jackson Balch and Rutland High senior Joe Anderson have been named Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athletes for 2020.
Recipients of the GARS Scholar Athlete Award are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series which will be activating the program at its 1000th Rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom” success.
With their selection, Balch and Rutland will receive a $500 scholarship on behalf of the Great American Rivalry Series and, through a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, are eligible to become a member of the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team.
