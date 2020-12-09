Rutland’s Helen Culpo and Brady Geisler, Otter Valley’s Parker Todd and White River Valley’s Anita Miller ran to first-place finishes in their respective races at the Southern Vermont League Cross Country Championships held at Rutland Town’s Northwood Park and Hartford High School.
They headline the All-Southern Vermont League team.
The team is comprised of the top 10 finishers in each race.
Other runners unable to compete in those races due to travel restrictions were added to the team off their season-long performances.
Division A Girls: 1. Helen Culpo, Rutland; 2. Maggie Payne, Mount Anthony; 3. Sierra McDermott, Rutland; Annabelle Mahar, Rutland; 5. Hazel Wagner, Brattleboro; 6. Chloe Stitcher, Mount Anthony; 7. Bridget Beal, Mount Anthony; 8. Kara Hester, Mount Anthony; 9. Eden White, Mount Anthony; 10. Ella Saccio, Mount Antony.
Additions: Jordan Jager, Liara Foley, Molly Burnham, Burr and Burton; Abigail Broadley, Steph Ager, Victoria Bassette, Bellows Falls; Caitlyn Robinson, Brattleboro.
Division A Boys: 1. Brady Geisler, Rutland; 2. Karver Butler, Rutland; 3. Owen Dube-Johnson, Rutland; 4. Tenzin Mathes, Brattleboro; 5. Nolan Holmes, Brattleboro; 6. Caleb Barrows, Fair Haven; 7. Samuel Kay, Rutland; 8. Max McCalla, Rutland; 9. Lane Shelton, Rutland; 10. Ethan Woodbury, Rutland.
Additions: Tobin Durham, Thetford Academy; Riley Shepard, Woodstock.
Division B Girls: 1. Anita Miller, White River Valley; 2. Annika Heintz, Mill River; 3. Anna Ondre, Springfield; 4. Meg MacLaury, Hartford; 5. Kayla Burnham, Hartford; 6. Rylee Burnham, Hartford; 7. Clementine Philip, Hartford; 8. Alicia Ostrom, Springfield; 9. Bethany Davis, Hartford; 10. Kelsey Adams, Otter Valley.
Addition: Greta Bernier, Green Mountain.
Division B Boys: 1. Parker Todd, Otter Valley; 2. Danny Smith, White River Valley; 3. Ryan Smith, White River Valley; 4. Kaziu Young, White River Valley; 5. Jack Fournier-Stephens, Hartford; 6. Joseph Cijka, Otter Valley; 7. Finn Sunde, Hartford; 8. Liam Murphy, Otter Valley; 9. Finn Walther, Hartford; 10. Alex Madden, White River Valley.
Additions: Eric Heitsmith and William Bargfrede, Green Mountain.
“To say the least, this was a challenging season. It began with questions of feasibility, which then morphed into how exactly how we would achieve a make-shift season,” said SVL cross country liaison Todd Smith.
“With determination, perseverance, and a great amount of flexibility, we all participated in an amazing manner. It seemed every athlete was incredibly appreciative of the season.”
The league hopes to get back to normal next fall.
“We certainly appreciate every athlete’s determination and we look forward to the 2021 season,” Smith said. “May it be with fewer restrictions, but retain the same amount of perseverance.”
BASEBALL
Vermont Lake Monsters
The Vermont Lake Monsters will not return as a minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics for the 2021 season.
The A’s announced the invitation to four minor league organizations. The four teams are the Las Vegas Aviators, Mildand RockHounds, Lansing Lugnuts and Stockton Ports.
The Lake Monsters, a Single A short-season club, have been affiliated with Oakland since June 2011. The team had previously been a farm club for the Washington Nationals, formerly the Montreal Expos, since 1994. They were known as the Vermont Expos, before becoming the Lake Monsters in 2006.
The Lake Monsters released a statement on Twitter after the A’s announcement.
“With today’s announcement of the Oakland Athletics new affiliate structure for the 2021 season, moving forward, the Vermont Lake Monsters relationship with Major League Baseball will be different than what we have experienced over the past 27 seasons.
“While we are not ready to formally announce what this means for the 2021 Vermont Lake Monsters season, we are highly encouraged with our ongoing discussions to ensure professional baseball will continue at Centennial Field for many seasons to come.”
At the start of the 2020 season, there were 20 former Lake Monster players in the MLB.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rockwood debuts Thursday
ORONO, Maine — Windsor girls basketball alumna Olivia Rockwood makes her college debut Thursday afternoon when the University of Maine plays Providence College on the road.
While at Windsor, Rockwood scored 1,873 points and was the Gatorade Player of the Year her senior season.
Rockwood is one of five freshmen on coach Amy Vachon’s Black Bears roster.
Maine had its first two games, in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, canceled in November.
The Black Bears, which were 18-14 last year, were picked to finish first in the America East conference in 2020-21. Maine made it to the conference finals in 2020, before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Tip-off is at 2 p.m against the Friars on Thursday.
UVM games postponed
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team had its opening games against UMass Lowell pushed back.
The Catamounts and River Hawks were originally slated to play on Dec. 19 and 20 in Lowell, but they will now play on Dec. 21 and 22.
UML has been dealing with a positive COVID-19 test from two Tier 1 travel party members.
According to the UML athletics release, “all other Tier 1 members have received negative results and will continue to undergo surveillance testing.”
The UVM women are still slated to play the River Hawks on Dec. 19 and 20 home at Patrick Gymnasium.
