DORSET — Eighth-grader Isabella Anderson has been a game-changer in her first year with the Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team.
She was a driving force in the Mounties’ 1-0 win against Long Trail Friday afternoon.
Anderson netted the game’s lone goal, a penalty kick early in the second half. It was Anderson’s seventh goal of the season.
“Long Trail is a really solid team. They’ve grown a lot since we played them the first time,” said MSJ coach Lori Patterson.
The Mounties defeated them 3-1 earlier at Abatiell Field.
The Mounties (5-3) are at Arlington Wednesday night at Werner Field.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 4, Woodstock 2
WOODSTOCK — It was a lovely day for the Fair Haven girls soccer team, as the Love sisters were key in the Slaters’ 4-2 win against Woodstock Friday afternoon.
The Slaters’ Brittney Love and Elizabeth Love scored two goals apiece in the second half with Lily Briggs assisting on three of the goals.
The Wasps were up 1-0 at the half.
“We just needed to calm down and play our game. Once we did that, the goals would come,” said Fair Haven coach Teri Perry.
Both of Brittney Love’s goals came off a header and one of Elizabeth’s goals came via the noggin.
Fair Haven (6-0) hosts Hartford on Monday night.
West Rutland 1, Sharon 0
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls soccer team snapped a two-game losing skid, beating Sharon Academy 1-0 Friday afternoon.
Peyton Guay scored the game’s lone goal.
“We played well and kept the ball down in their end,” said Golden Horde coach Deanna Rodolfy.
Rodolfy lauded the play of Emma Sevigny, Hailey Raiche, Kennah Wright-Chapman and Arianna Coombs.
Westside goalie Bella Coombs made two saves.
West Rutland (4-3) hosts Poultney on Monday.
In other girls soccer action on Friday, BFA-Fairfax blanked Blue Mountain 5-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mt 10, BF 0
WESTMINSTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team earned a dominating 10-0 win against Bellows Falls Friday afternoon.
Evan Kirdzik led the way for the Chieftains with three goals and an assist.
Liam O’Brien scored twice, while Ben Munukka, Austin Kubisek, Eben Mosher, Tanner Swisher and Andrei Solzhenitsyn all had one goal. Mosher had three assists and Kubisek had two assists.
The Terriers put a little pressure on GM in the second half, where Forrest Garvin had to make four of his five saves for the Chieftains.
Green Mountain (2-4-1) hosts Otter Valley Saturday at 11 a.m.
In other boys soccer games on Friday, Montpelier shut down Thetford 3-0, Mount Mansfield edged Burlington 1-0, Burr and Burton trimmed Brattleboro 4-0, Middlebury toppled Milton 4-0, Rice whipped Missisquoi 7-0 and U-32 outgunned North Country 6-3.
FIELD HOCKEY SCORES
In Friday field hockey action, Hartford edged Burr and Burton 2-1 in overtime in a meeting of Division II state title contenders.
The game was scoreless at the half but Hartford’s Madi Willey scored an unassisted goal to give Hartford the lead in the third quarter.
Less than three minutes later, Alex Faucher answered to tie the score.
It was Willey getting the big one in overtime for the Hurricanes.
Goalie Delana Underwood collected 11 saves for the Bulldogs.
“Each team had two shots in the OT and each team had six penalty corners during the game. That is to say that it was a hard fought battle between two evenly matched teams,” Burr and Burton coach Barb Miceli said.
“Delana Underwood in the goal and Kate Andres in the midfield, both in their first year of playing field hockey, had stellar games.”
The loss drops the Bulldogs to 5-3 and they will look to get back on track Monday when they host Brattleboro.
In other Friday field hockey action, Rice defeated CVU 1-0 and South Burlington got past Mount Mansfield 1-0.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UVM opens
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s ice hockey team will kick off the season with the TD Bank Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 1, and host UConn at 7 p.m. The first 500 fans to visit the marketing table will receive TD Bank clappers.
The Catamounts will conclude their opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 2, and face UConn for the second time, at 4 p.m. All kids 12 and younger wearing their favorite youth jersey will receive a free ticket at the box office.
