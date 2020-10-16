Manchester’s Applejack Stadium will be one of the state championship sites for soccer for the first time. The other venues for the state title games among the four divisions are expected to be Burlington, South Burlington and Hartford.
Applejack is regarded as one of the region’s best natural grass fields and has hosted a college soccer series in recent years. Improvements have been made to enhance the Applejack experience including removing posts on the grandstand to improve the sight lines and adding new stadium seats.
The state championship field hockey games will not be played at one venue as in the past. The three title game will be at three separate locations: The turf fields at three different high schools, Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, Burlington and South Burlington.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor 5, BF 0
WINDSOR — On a wet night in Windsor, the Bellows Falls girls soccer team fell to the Yellow Jackets 5-0.
Windsor scored its five goals on eight shots.
BF fall to 1-6 and has a chance for revenge on Tuesday at home against Windsor.
BBA 5, Bratt 1
BRATTLEBORO — Charlotte Connolly scored twice in the Burr and Burton girls soccer team’s 5-1 win against Brattleboro Thursday night.
Both of Connolly’s goals were scored in the first half, with Isabelle Connolly assisting the second goal.
In the second half Julia Brand scored with assist from Charlotte Connolly and Willa Bryant scored with assist from Alair Powers.
The final BBA goal came off a header corner kick with Daisy O’Keefe assisted by Alexa Witkin.
Carol Herbert was in goal with six saves. Oliva Berg played goal last 20 mins.
Brattleboro scored its lone goal at the buzzer.
BOYS SOCCER
GM 1, Hartford 0
(Overtime)
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team pulled out a 1-0 win against Hartford in overtime Friday afternoon.
The Chieftains are 8-1 and hosts Brattleboro on Saturday at 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF 3, Keene 1
KEENE, N.H. — It took a while to get going, but the Bellows Falls field hockey team topped Keene 3-1 on Thursday.
Keene got the scoring going with a goal late in the first half.
In the fourth quarter, Maya Waryas scored off of a pass from Grace Wilkinson. With 5:18 left, Waryas scored again off of a rebound from Sadie Scott’s shot on goal.
Ashlin Maxfield tapped it in the last goal in the final minute.
“Keene hustled to the ball, had some hard shots up the field and never gave up,” said BF coach Behany Coursen. “I am very proud of my team, they didn’t give up, worked hard and showed that they can get the job done.”
POSTPONEMENTS
Weather shuffles schedule
Friday’s steady rain nixed much of the local sports slate.
The home Rutland football game against Otter Valley was moved to Saturday at 10 a.m.
The football game between Mill River and Fair Haven at Fair haven’s LaPlaca Field was moved from Friday to Monday at 6 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph was scheduled to travel to West Rutland on Friday for a girls soccer game. There has not been a makeup date announced.
Proctor had both its girls and boys soccer games slated for Friday moved to Saturday. The girls will host Poultney at 11 a.m. and the Phantoms will travel to Sharon Academy for a 2 p.m. kickoff on the boys side. The girls game against Poultney will be Proctor’s Senior Game.
Springfield’s home game with Windsor on Friday was canceled and is not likely to be made up.
Otter Valley’s home boys soccer game against Mount Anthony was postponed with no makeup date as of now.
The Windsor-Springfield football game was shifted from Friday to Saturday at 1 p.m. at Springfield’s Brown Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Race postponed
WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Lee’s Family Trailer Sales & Service 150 and Flying Tiger Oxford Open at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway has been postponed to Sunday, October 18 at 1:00pm.
The decision to postpone was made by track and series officials due to the weather outlook for the original Saturday, October 17 race date. The forecast calls for rain from now until early-to-mid Saturday afternoon. Furthermore, temperatures are expected to be below 50 degrees throughout the day on Saturday, making track-drying a difficult proposition.
With these things in mind, officials elected to push the ACT season finale back one more day. The Sunday outlook is for sunny weather and a high of 60 degrees, meaning much more favorable conditions in which to crown the 2020 ACT champion.
The pits will open at 7:00am on Sunday with practice beginning at 9:30am. A full schedule of events will be announced shortly.
“Given the circumstances, both us and Oxford this is the best decision,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Both the ACT Late Model Your season-ender and the Tiger Open are big events for the teams involved, and you want the best racing conditions possible. We clearly weren’t going to get those on Saturday. Sunday looks a lot better, so we look forward to seeing everyone then either at the track or live on Speed51.TV.”
General admission is $25 with limited fan attendance. A live pay-per-view of the event will also be available for $25 on Speed51.TV. Visit www.speed51.TV to learn more or sign-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.