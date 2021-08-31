MANCHESTER — Applejack Stadium is hosting NCAA women’s soccer matches between Middlebury College and Williams College and the University of Vermont and Bryant University the next two weekends.
On Saturday at noon, Applejack hosts a preseason matchup between Middlebury College and Williams College.
The teams are longtime NESCAC rivals and this is the fifth time Applejack Stadium has hosted this game, with the first match held in 2016.
The Williams roster features two local women with Burr and Burton alumna Georgia Lord and Arlington alumna Tess Belnap.
The following Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m., UVM takes on Bryant College in a regular season contest.
Vermont natives Ella Bankert, Cricket Basa and Natalie Durieux are on the UVM roster. This is the fifth time Applejack Stadium has hosted a UVM women’s soccer game, with the first match held in 2016.
Tickets are available at the gate and online at: https://manchestervt.brushfire.com/events/.
After the Middlebury-Williams game on Saturday, the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department and Vermont Fusion Soccer Club will be hosting a discussion about the the future of women’s soccer entitled Mia to Megan, and Beyond: A discussion about the recent history of US women’s soccer, the current challenges and the possibilities.
Discussion will include topics such as Equal Pay, Title IX, structure of women’s professional soccer in the US, opportunities for more WPSL teams in the region, the lack of NWSL in New England and how to get more women playing after college and coaching at higher levels.
The discussion will include national, regional and local perspectives and features Brooke Jenkins (former UVM player seeking to play professionally in Europe), Peter Kim (Middlebury College women’s soccer coach), Deborah Slaner Larkin (former CEO and Chief Advocacy Officer at the Women’s Sports Foundation), Meg Munson (Executive Director of the Vermont Soccer Association), Sarah Perry (President of the Vermont Fusion Soccer Club), and Greg Rowe (the founder and President of The Boston Dream Soccer Association).
The discussion will be moderated by Greg Sukiennik from the Manchester Journal/Bennington Banner. The event is free and open to the public, although donations will be accepted to support the Vermont Fusion WPSL soccer program.
The event will be held in the Park House Activity Room at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park (340 Recreation Park Road, Manchester Center, VT 05255).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NU assistant coach
NORTHFIELD – Norwich University women’s soccer head coach Heather Faasse announced the addition of Lynn Sobczyk as an assistant coach on her staff.
Sobczyk comes to Norwich after spending time working as a coach with Burlington High School.
The Cadets have a pair of Vermonters on their roster. Milton’s Lauryn Holsopple is a junior defender and Mount Anthony’s Antonia Pellon is a freshman midfielder.
Norwich opens the 2021 season Thursday with a 7 p.m. home match against NVU Johnson.
NVU-Lyndon
LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer team was picked to finish sixth in the North Atlantic Conference’s East division this season.
The Hornets open the season on Saturday at home at 1p.m. against Fisher College of Boston.
The Hornets return six players, including four who started when the team last competed in 2019. Senior Raquel Madeja (Claremont, New Hampshire) and junior Arianna Moran (Marshfield) are projected to anchor the Hornet defense. A pair of junior midfielders, Yasmin Molina and Rachel Palladino will also be pivotal to the Hornets’ success. Madeja, Moran, Molina, and Palladino will also serve as the team’s captains and will be expected to set the tone for what is otherwise a young and inexperienced roster.
The Hornet roster contains several promising newcomers. Sophomore goalkeeper Karly Cordwell will backstop the defense. Freshman midfielder Riann Fortin (North Country Union) is a talented midfielder who should emerge as an effective distributor for the NVU-Lyndon attack. Another freshman, striker Alyssa Fryman will be counted on as a goal scorer and facilitator in the offensive third of the pitch.
Ben Arsenault is in his second year as NVU-Lyndon head coach.
NVU-Lyndon will open North Atlantic Conference play on Sept. 11 at home against Thomas College
MEN’S SOCCER
NVU opens
against Norwich
LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s soccer team is looking to make noise in the North Atlantic Conference this season. The Hornets were picked to finish sixth in the NAC’s East Division but look to outperform that prediction.
The Hornets open the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Norwich University.
Nine players return to the NVY-Lyndon roster, including six who started in 2019, the last time the Hornets took to the pitch. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sophomore goalkeeper Brett Roy (Newport), an outstanding shot stopper and vocal leader, will backstop the Hornets. Captains Garrick Webster and Luc Parrett (Eden Mills) both bring significant experience to the roster. Webster, a junior center midfielder, is a high IQ player with great vision who started all 16 games as a freshman in 2019. Parrett, a senior midfielder, brings a great work ethic and the most game experience on the roster.
Several newcomers are expected to make an immediate impact. Gilbert Flores, a freshman striker, is another high IQ player who was a big goal scorer in high school. Robert Wood (St. Johnsbury), is a tenacious center midfielder whose strength is reading the field and being disruptive defensively. Nick Trapp is a physical freshman striker who should also make an immediate contribution.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Middlebury policy
Middlebury College Athletics will permit fans who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a valid medical or religious exemption at its home events.
“Fully vaccinated” means that two weeks have passed since a person received the final dose of their vaccine. For further information, including a list of acceptable COVID-19 vaccines, see Middlebury’s COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements.
Attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings outdoors when in group settings where distance cannot be maintained and prolonged close contact with others is unavoidable. Face coverings are required for all attending indoor athletic events (e.g., women’s volleyball).
