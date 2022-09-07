ARLINGTON — Joseph McCray's second goal of the game was the difference as the Arlington boys soccer team edged Mount St. Joseph 2-1 under the lights of Werner Field on Wednesday.
Malcolm Whitman scored the lone goal for the Mounties.
"Kyle Costales created the magic on Malcolm's goal by getting him the ball," MSJ coach Josh Souza said.
Souza feels the goals will come and Smith Remy part of that offensive potential.
"He's thirsty for goals. He is a really hungry kid," Souza said..
Andy Petry came up with a big diving save that kept the game tied before the McCray game-winner. Petry made four saves, while MSJ's Dom Phillips had one save.
"It was a typical battle under the lights down here. Both teams fought hard," Souza said.
The Mounties (0-2) are at Rivendell Academy on Friday in a rematch of the 2021 Division IV state championship game.
BOYS SOCCER
BBA 3, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — Burr and Burton Academy trimmed Fair Haven 3-0 in boys soccer action under the lights of LaPlaca Field on Wednesday but Fair haven coach Tm Dayton was hardly disheartened.
"This is the closest Fair Haven has come to Burr and Burton in since I don't know when," Dayton said.
Not only that, the game was scoreless at the half.
"There were a lot of positives from this game," Dayton said.
Fair Haven goalie Kole Matta made several outstanding saves and Dayton credited his center backs Noah Beayon and Francis Adams with strong games.
"In the first half we were very organized and disciplined," Dayton said.
The Slaters will take a 1-1 record into Friday's game at LaPlaca Field against Hartford.
WRV 8, West Rutland 3
WEST RUTLAND — A slow start doomed the West Rutland boys soccer team in an 8-3 loss to White River Valley on Wednesday.
The Golden Horde picked up their play in the second half, but a 5-1 halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
Noah Olson had two goals to lead Westside, both coming on penalty kicks, and Tristan Rocke had the other Golden Horde goal.
West Rutland (0-2) is at Long Trail next Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hartford 4, Springfield 3
(Overtime)
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Braelen Park scored two goals to power the Hartford girls soccer team to a 4-3 overtime victory over Springfield. The overtime score was an own goal.
Lexi Tewksbury scored the first two goals for the 0-1 Cosmos and senior Sephi Steele, playing her first varsity soccer game, knocked in the other one.
Camden Gramling was in goal for the Cosmos.
Springfield hopes to pick up its first victory on Saturday at Leland & Gray.
Poultney 4, Long Trail 0
DORSET —It was a great start to the season for the Poultney girls soccer team as the Blue Devils cruised to a 4-0 victory over Long Trail.
Hannah Welch had two goals and Kate DeBonis and Annie Taylor had one apiece. Emma Kelley, DeBonis and Kayden L'Esperance picked up assists.
Kenzie Ezzo earned the shutout in the net and Hailey Hayes played terrific defense in front of her.
"We are very excited," Poultney coach Hannah Corkum said.
They will try to retain that excitement on Saturday at home against Twin Valley at 11 a.m.
GOLF
Woodstock match
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland, Mill River and Otter Valley golf teams were among those competing at Woodstock Country Club on Wednesday.
RHS was led by freshman Kyle Blanchard who shot a 39 in the nine-hole event. Sophomore Sebastian Pell shot a 40, while Hudson Branchaud shot 47 and Jacobb Downs shot 48.
Freshman Mattie Serafin keyed the Minutemen shooting a 44. Otter Valley was led by Jordan Beayon who shot a 44, while Matthew Bryant and Jackson Howe shot 45.
OV's Elena Politano was third among girls competitors, shooting a 53.
The girls medalist was Burr and Burton Academy's Kaylie Porter at 41. The boys medalists were Hartford's Joseph Barwood and Woodstock's Ethan Dean, who both shot a 36.
Men's Senior Amateur
BARRE — Dorset Field Club's Keith Komline won the Vermont Golf Association's Senior Amateur on Wednesday, shooting 1-under at the Country Club of Barre.
Komline was the only golfer under par and sank four birdies.
Burlington Country Club's Arthur Shields won the Legends Division and clubmate Chip Ward won the Super Senior Divsiion.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CU 7, Norwich 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's soccer team earned its first win of the season in dominant fashion, beating rival Norwich University 7-0 Wednesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans scored three in the first half and four in the second, outshooting the Cadets 30-4.
Brytney Moore led Castleton with two goals and an assist. Rylee Pepin had one goal and two assists. The other CU goals came from Alexis Billings, Emma Patrissi, Devon Riggio and Fair Haven alumna Megan Ezzo.
Proctor alumna Maggie McKearin had an assist, as did Maddie Lindgren, Ada Perry and Gabby Knight.
Norwich keeper Rebecca Karis made 13 saves.
Castleton (1-2) plays Williams College on Saturday in the Manchester Women's College Cup at Applejack Stadium.
Norwich (2-2) is at St. Joseph, of Connecticut, on Wednesday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Plattsburgh 5,, CU 0
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's soccer team was blanked 5-0 Wednesday night at Plattsburgh State.
CU keeper Andres Soto-Burgos made six saves and gave up four of the five goals.
Five different Plattsburgh players scored a goal.
Castleton (0-2) hosts Eastern Nazarene on Friday at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Union 3, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University volleyball team fell to Union College 3-0.
The Spartans (2-2) hung close in each set, falling 25-17, 25-18, 25-22.
Denasia Pompey had nine kills to lead the Castleton attack, swinging at a .600 clip on the night. Vanessa LeBrun added eight kills and 11 digs, while Hailey Martinovich had six kills, three service aces and nine digs. Martinovich also had a solo block. Maddie Delsignore finished the night with 22 assists, and Mackenzie Wade tied LeBrun for a team-high with 11 digs as well.
Castleton returns to action Saturday with a tri-match at Rivier. The Spartans play Wellesley at 1 p.m. and Rivier at 3 p.m.
