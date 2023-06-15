With the state championship weekend in the rear view mirror, some of the best Vermont high school senior baseball players will represent the Green Mountain State in the annual Twin State Baseball Classic.
Eighteen of the state’s elite will play against New Hampshire’s finest in a pair of all-star games set to be held on Saturday, June 24 at Norwich University’s Garrity Field in Northfield.
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association announced the 2023 roster on Thursday.
The 2023 Vermont roster: Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain; Trevor Greene, Burr and Burton Academy; Chris Robinson, CVU; Malakai Callahan, Matai Callahan, Colchester; Tyler Rivard, Hazen; Austin Wheeler, Lyndon Institute; Owen Pinaud, Mount Mansfield; Evan Gorton, Milton; Connor Hannan, Josh Worthington, Mount Anthony; Jordan Beayon, Otter Valley; Evan Lamothe, South Burlington; Trevor Arsenault, Danny Kiniry, Spaulding; Shane Starr, U-32; Eli Duprey, Vergennes.
The Vermont coaches are Essex’s Tim Root, Otter Valley’s Mike Howe, Spaulding’s Dan Kiniry and Woodstock’s Jason Tarleton.
The Green Mountain State’s squad is made up of student-athletes and coaches from 15 different high schools. The New Hampshire roster will be finalized and announced soon.
First pitch of game one of a pair of seven-inning contests is at 10 a.m., preceded by brief pregame ceremonies. Admission to the twin-bill is free.
Vermont took two from New Hampshire at Garrity Field in 2022, as the classic returned to the diamond after a three-year absence. Prior to the Vermont sweep, there have been four doubleheader splits in six classics, with nine games decided by two runs or less, since returning in its current format in 2015.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Earley honored
Middlebury College’s Jane Earley was named the Division III Honda Athlete of the Year as announced Thursday by Executive Director Chris Voelz of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA).
Earley is the second-consecutive Panther to win the award, joining former teammate Erin Nicholas who earned the honor a year ago. She joins an elite group as one of just three recipients in Middlebury history and one of six NESCAC honorees. Earley was tabbed the lacrosse finalist for the second-straight year. She was one of 11 total finalists, and was voted on by over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Earley is the 47th student-athlete to be honored with the accolade.
“I feel so honored to be named the D-III Honda Athlete of the Year out of so many talented and driven athletes,” said Earley, in a Middlebury athletics press release. “I am so thankful for every minute I got to spend wearing a Middlebury jersey, and cannot thank my coaches, teammates, trainers, family, friends and professors enough for their love and support throughout my collegiate career.
“I am so proud to be able to represent my team and all of the hard work we put forth all year long. I would not be here without each and every one of them and their relentless effort and dedication. In addition, I am thankful to stand on the shoulders of all the Middlebury women’s lacrosse players who came before me, whose legacy continues to push our team towards success.”
For the second season in a row, Earley was selected as the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Player of the Year and the Attacker of the Year. A three-time IWLCA All-American, she garnered NESCAC Player of the Year for the second time, as well as first-team all-conference and all-region honors.
Earley led the team to the 2023 NCAA Championship and a perfect 23-0 record. The national title was the third-straight crown for the program, with Earley being a part of all three. She paced the conference in points (106) and draw controls (138), while ranking second in goals (74) and assists (32).
Earley ended her Middlebury career second in the program’s record books in goals (217), points (290) and draw controls (257) and is just the second player in program history to eclipse the 200-goal mark. Earley also broke the school mark for most draw controls in a single game this year, winning 13 earlier in the season. Her 106 points this year are a single-season program best, surpassing her own record of 99 from last year. This season, Earley was tabbed as the IWLCA National Player of the Week three times and the NESCAC Player of the Week twice.
She earned Middlebury’s Hazeltine-Klevenow Memorial Trophy given to a women’s team member who best combines ability in athletics and excellence in scholarship. Earley also was the recipient of the Christian A. Johnson Prize for excellence in architecture awarded to the Middlebury graduate with the best senior thesis. She was lauded as a College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District At-Large honoree.
“It is such an honor to see Jane Earley recognized as the Honda Division III Athlete of the Year,” said head coach Kate Livesay. “In her time at Middlebury, Jane has inspired and elevated the play of those around her through her tireless work ethic and her commitment to the team. Jane is tremendously talented, but even more so, she is a humble competitor.”
Earley will be presented with her award in a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 26 from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus.
