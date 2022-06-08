SOUTH BURLINGTON — The third-seeded Burr and Burton Academy girls lacrosse team is headed back to the Division I state championship game for the second time in three seasons, following a 15-6 win against No. 2 South Burlington on Tuesday.
Paige Samuelson led the BBA charge with five goals and one assist. Brooke Weber had four goals and an assist, while Tatum Sands had three goals. Grace McDonald and Annabelle Gray both scored score and had hands in other goals, while Josie Powers added one goal of her own.
Iris Nofziger made 11 saves for the Bulldogs.
The loss thwarts the Wolves' chance at a third straight championship. South Burlington was led by Mercedes Rozzi, who had three goals, while Sam Crane, Sabrina Brunet and Miranda Hayes all scored once. Rachel Kelley had an assist.
BBA (15-2) plays No. 1 BFA-St. Albans in the D-I title game on Friday at 5 p.m. at the University of Vermont.
BASEBALL
Peoples 6, BF 0
WESTMINSTER — The second-seeded Bellows Falls baseball team fell to Peoples Academy 6-0 in a Division III semifinal on Tuesday.
Ben Alekson was the winning pitcher going the distance for the Wolves only allowing three hits. BF's first hit did not come until the fourth inning.
The losing pitcher for the Terriers was Jack Cravinho who went five innings before being relieved by Jamison Nystrom.
Peoples plays top-seeded Hazen in the D-III title game on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Centennial Field.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Neers no-hit Gulls
MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers started off the season with a bang by earning a 10-1 victory over the Newport Gulls on Tuesday in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
The Gulls were unable to find any offense, as six Vermont players excelled on the mound. Nick Durgan, Carlos Torres, Matthew Scibilio, Jake Simon, Jack Pletter and Jack Metzger threw a combined no-hitter.
Vermont wasted no time getting on the board, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first after some impressive defense in the top of the inning. Vermont recorded three stolen bases to establish a comfortable lead heading into the second frame
It was a fairly rough night for Newport starter and University of Louisville standout Seamus Barrett, who gave up five earned runs on four hits. The righty eventually regained his composure and silenced Vermont for a few innings.
After the first inning there was no scoring all the way until the sixth inning, when Trent Farquhar scored an unearned run to put the Gulls on the board. Durgan earned the win on the mound, while Barrett too the loss.
The Mountaineers will host Vineyard at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
