MANCHESTER — The Burton and Burton Academy Unified basketball team grabbed a 66-40 win against Rutland Thursday night.
Kolby Mead and Shelby Wortman led the Raiders with 10 points apiece and Joan Miles helped the team with eight points.
BBA had a balanced scoring effort with Jillian Kersten, Kyle Dooling, Max Hurley and Tyler Keyes all scoring eight points for the Bulldogs.
SOFTBALL
Bratt 9, Springfield 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro softball team bested Springfield 9-0 in a rainy Thursday affair.
The Cosmos dropped to 0-2 and are at Hartford Saturday at 11 a.m.
BASEBALL
WRV 11, L&G 5
TOWNSHEND — The defending Division IV champion White River Valley baseball team has picked up right where it left off last year and bested Leland & Gray 11-5 Thursday afternoon.
SWIM & DIVE
Midd honors
Isabella Caddeau, Courtney Gantt, Maddie McKean and Hannah Wander have earned All-American honors by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). The quartet achieved the honor based on their finish in the 200-yard medley relay at the NCAA Championships in Indianapolis in March.
On the opening day of competition at the national meet, the team finished in 12th place out of 27 squads in the preliminaries with a time of 1:44.39. The Panthers returned to the pool for the consolation final in the evening, clocking a season-best and program-record time of 1:43.99 to finish 13th overall and erase the previous school record that stood since 2014.
The Panther relay team qualified for the NCAA meet during the third night of the NESCAC Championships, touching the wall with a time of 1:44.19 to finish fifth and earn a spot.
The All-American accolade is the first for each of the four Panther swimmers.
SOCCER
VT Green FC
BURLINGTON — Vermont Green Football Club announced four additions to the technical staff ahead of the Club’s inaugural 2022 season. Kate Harney (Athletic Trainer), Chris Taylor and Staige Davis (Assistant Coaches) and Joey Cippichio (Goalkeeper Coach) bring a wealth of experience in the Vermont soccer landscape to Head Coach and Sporting Director Adam Pfeifer’s staff.
Harney joins the club while pursuing her Ph.D in Health and Human Performance at Concordia University Chicago. She brings immense experience in the field, having worked alongside Pfeifer at Norwich University as well as in the Stowe school district.
Taylor, a native of Liverpool, United Kingdom has been the head coach of Plattsburgh State’s men’s soccer program since 2018. He is an alum of the Liverpool FC Academy. Davis, of Montpelier, was a student assistant coach to Pfeifer at Norwich in 2018-19 and became the First Assistant last season. He is a Director of Coaching and multi-team head coach with local club Far Post SC.
Cipicchio joins as goalkeeper coach, having held the same role under Pfiefer at Norwich University. Cipicchio is originally from Columbus, Ohio and played collegiate soccer at Brown University. He is also a coach at Far Post SC.
