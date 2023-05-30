It was a banner spring for Burr and Burton Academy athletics.
The Bulldogs captured outright divisional Southern Vermont League titles in boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, Ultimate and boys tennis, wile earning a co-title with Mount Anthony on the baseball diamond.
BBA girls lacrosse, Ultimate and boys tennis, MAU softball, Rutland and Woodstock girls tennis and Green Mountain all went undefeated in league play en route to their SVL titles.
Also noteworthy, going undefeated in league play were the BBA girls lacrosse, Ultimate and boys tennis, Mt. Anthony softball, Rutland and Woodstock girls tennis and Green Mountain baseball.
BBA and MAU tied for the baseball A Division title with 5-1 records after splitting in the regular season. Hartford took the B Division with a 6-2 SVL mark. Green Mountain went a perfect 10-0 in the SVL to win the C Division, while Proctor won the D Division at 8-2.
D-I heavyweight MAU won the softball A Division with a perfect 6-0 mark. Hartford, the No. 1 seed in the D-II playoffs, won the B Division at 7-1. Defending D-IV champion West Rutland won the C Division at 8-2 and Mill River won the D Division at 7-1.
Perennial title contenders BBA boys and girls lacrosse won the league titles in their respective sports. The boys were 7-1 in the SVL and the top-seeded girls were 8-0.
Rutland, the No. 2 seed in the D-I playoffs, was a perfect 6-0 to win the girls tennis A Division title. Woodstock won the B Division at 5-0, while BBA won the boys tennis A Division title at 8-0.
BBA won the SVL Ultimate title with a 10-0 mark.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
VT Fusion game
MANCHESTER — The red hot Vermont Fusion are set to host the Kingston Capitals (Kingston, New York) at Applejack Stadium on Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m. in a Northeastern Conference regular season Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) match.
Fusion defeated two New York-based teams over the long Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, May 26, Fusion beat New York FC 4-1 and on Sunday, May 28 the crew rode roughshod over rival New York Shockers 4-0 on the back of a four goal performance by forward Josie Pecor.
Pecor rocketed to second place in the national scoring list with five goals on the season, just one goal behind Pietra Tordin of FC Prime based in Florida. Vermont Fusion currently sits at the top of the Northeastern Conference table with a record of 2-0-1 and a goal difference of plus 7. The 2023 expansion club Kingston Capitals sits at the bottom of the table with a record of 0-2-0 and a goal difference of minus 2.
Tickets are available at the gate or online at: https://www.vtfusionsoccer.com/wpsltickets. Children 14 and under are admitted free with parents or guardians.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Middlebury honors
MIDDLEBURY — John Collins, Kyle McCausland and Alex Price were each named to the D3Baseball.com and American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-Region Teams.
Collins and McCausland each garnered a spot on both first teams, while Price was named to the ABCA second team and the D3Baseball.com third team.
Collins landed on the All-Region First Team for the second-straight season. Collins launched 11 homers this spring, which was tied for the most in the NESCAC. The Panther ranked third in the league in a host of offensive categories, including OPS (1.120), slugging percentage (.639), hits (52) and runs (41).
McCausland has been named to the All-Region First Team for the first time.
The Panther was also NESCAC Player of the Year earlier this season, helping to lead the team to the conference championship game and an NCAA Regional appearance for the second-straight year.
The sophomore led the NESCAC with a .429 batting average and finished the season ranked 11th in Division III in runs batted in per game (1.50).
This is the second-consecutive season that Price has earned a spot on an All-Region team.
The Panther was named NESCAC Pitcher of the Year this season, helping guide the team back to the conference championship bout and an NCAA Regional appearance.
The lefthander led the NESCAC in strikeouts this season with 81 and boasted an unblemished 5-0 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.