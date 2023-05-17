MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Unified basketball team ended Rutland's season on Wednesday, topping RHS 54-32 in the state quarterfinals at E.H. Henry Gymnasium.
BBA led 26-15 at the half.
Jordan Capen had 14 points for Rutland. Ryan Farrington matched him with an impressive 14 straight points in the last three minutes of the game.
Dylan Skandera led BBA with 22 points, followed by Lane Sargent with 14.
RHS ends the season with a record of 6-3.
BASEBALL
Hartford 11, FH 1
(5 innings)
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Hartford baseball team finished a season sweep of Division II rival Fair Haven, winning 11-1 in five innings Wednesday night at Maxfield Sports Complex.
Matt Hayes pitched a complete game for the Hurricanes. Fair Haven got its lone run on an overthrow to third base that allowed Tim Kendall to score. Kendall had singled to get on base.
Fair Haven (6-7) hosts Division III contender Bellows Falls on Friday.
TRACK & FIELD
Cosmos at home
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield track and field team hosted a handful of southern Vermont teams on Wednesday as one of the final tune-ups before the SVL Championships next week.
Springfield's James Gultekin won the boys 100 meters in 11.72 seconds, just ahead of teammate Carson Williams. Green Mountain's Eben Mosher was fifth.
The Cosmos' Carter Tanner won the 200 in 25.21 seconds. Reece Harriman was fourth and Williams was fifth. Williams was the top Springfield runner in the 400, taking second in 58.28 seconds.
The Cosmos' Damian Stagner won the 800 in 2:19.35 with Dylan Magoon in second. Braden Wright won the 3000 in 12:23.29 and was second in the 1500.
Springfield swept the boys hurdles races with Adam Sanborn winning the 110m and Marshall Simpson taking the 300m. Sanborn also won the long jump, where Mosher was third. Sanborn was second in triple jump and Gultekin was third.
Springfield's 4x100 relay team of Tanner, Harriman, Williams and Bradley Gallant won their race in 51.30 seconds.
GM's Forest Garvin won the shot put with a toss of 11.15 meters with teammate Noah Cherubini second and Springfield's Hunter Ferland finishing the podium. Cherubini won the discus with a toss of 32.88 meters, with Ferland on the podium again in third.
Green Mountain's Joachim Gibson won the javelin at 41.95 meters with teammate Wyatt Koch in third. GM's Ben Munukka won the high jump at 1.80 meters.
On the girls side, Green Mountain's Autumn Fales won the 100 in 13.42 seconds and the 200 in 28.31 seconds. The Cosmos' Kaylee Moore was third in the 200.
Springfield's Ella Donahue won the 400 in 1:12.61 and GM's Sophia Cherubini was third. Green Mountain's Colie Roby won the 800 in 2:50.50 and Springfield's Angelina Woychosky was third. The Cosmos' Olivia Howard won the 1500 in 6:23.53.
GM's Donnia Blagrove won the 300m hurdles in 1:02.84, just ahead of Woychosky.
Sophia Cherubini won the javelin with a throw of 19.79 meters and second in the triple jump.
Green Mountain's Luna Burkland took the shot put at 8.39 meters with Springfield's Gretchen Gilcris second. Burkland was second in discus.
GM's Kyra Burbela tied for the win in the high jump at 1.30 meters. Roby was second in long jump and Grace VanAkin was third.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University baseball program saw two Spartans represented in Wednesday's Little East Conference postseason awards release as Jackson Cardozo was tabbed All-LEC First Team and Riley Orr earned a spot on the Third Team.
Cardozo finished his sophomore campaign as Castleton's top hitter, hitting at a .386 clip to place third in conference standings. Slugging primarily from the cleanup spot, Cardozo tallied 17 multi-hit games and nine multi-RBI games, leading the squad in both categories. The Southington, Conn. product collected 51 hits and 31 RBIs.
As the Spartans' ace on the mound, Orr had the best season of his four-year career. The Queensbury, N.Y. native led the bullpen with four wins, an ERA of 3.56, and 67 strikeouts while allowing 13 walks. Orr started 10 games, six of which qualified as quality starts (three or fewer earned runs in at least six innings).
The awards mark the first time that two Castleton players have been named all-conference since joining the LEC in 2019. Cardozo and Orr join Reece de Castro (2021) and Davis Mikell (2019) as the program's third and fourth All-LEC honorees.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Fusion opener
MANCHESTER — Vermont Fusion kicks off its 2023 Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) campaign on Saturday at 5 p.m. at home against New England rival Rhode Island Rogues at Applejack Stadium.
The WPSL includes over 120 teams from across the United States, but only Fusion and the Rogues call New England home. The Rogues started the season off on the right foot, defeating the New York Shockers (Colonie, NY) on the road on May 13 with a dramatic 2-1 win in extra time.
Vermont Fusion has dominated Rhode Island over the past two seasons, amassing a 4-0 record and a goal difference of plus 13. The last time the two teams met, Fusion prevailed 3-0 at home on July 9, 2022 when Vermont clinched the Northern Conference title and advanced to the playoffs.
Tickets for the match can be purchased ahead of time online at https://www.vtfusionsoccer.com/wpsltickets.
After the home opener, Vermont Fusion will hit the road for two games. On Friday, May 26 the squad travels to Force FC and on Sunday, May 28 to the New York Capital Region to face off against top rival New York Shockers.
