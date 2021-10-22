MANCHESTER — Friday night’s high school football game at Applejack Stadium between Burr and Burton and Middlebury was postponed due to the Tigers awaiting negative COVID test results.
“We are hoping to play the game tomorrow night if we get enough results in by then. The decision will be made by noon (Saturday),” said BBA athletic director Dave Miceli.
Middlebury is 4-3 and the Bulldogs are 2-5.
Other Friday night football scores: U-32 (6-2) finished its season with a 36-14 victory over winless North Country and Burlington-South Burlington swamped Mount Mansfield, 38-0. South Burlington-Burlington raises its record to 3-4 and MMU falls to 1-6.
Windsor whipped Woodstock 42-13 in their traditional end-of-the-season rivalry game to finish unbeaten at 8-0. The Wasps end the campaign at 5-3.
Brattleboro reached the .500 mark (4-4) by cruising past 3-4 Rice, 27-6 and Essex cooled off CVU, 28-14. Essex finishes at 5-3, CVU at 5-2.
Spaulding rolled past Milton 38-10 to finish its season at 4-3. Milton closes out the regular campaign at 2-5.
BFA-St. Albans raised its record to 4-3 with a convincing 35-14 victory over 1-7 Colchester.
BOYS SOCCER
Stratton 2, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — Stratton Mountain School blanked Fair Haven 2-0 under the Friday night lights of LaPlaca Field.
The win hiked the Bears’ record to 7-6 and the Slaters fell to 2-11-1.
It was the last home for Fair Haven seniors Nick Carrabino, A.J. McManus, Ashton Thomas and Airon Stone.
OV 1, WRV 0
BRANDON — Luca Cifone rescued the Otter Valley boys soccer team from overtime by scoring with 10 minutes remaining in a 1-0 victory over Otter Valley.
Owen Thomas made the goal happen by getting the ball to Cifone who placed a low shot beautifully just inside the far post.
“It was a beauty,” said Otter Valley coach Dick Williams of the goal.
OV goalkeeper Hayden Bernhardt was superb in closing the game out.
“We had a lot of good opportunities in the first half but just couldn’t finish them,” Williams said.
“Credit to White River Valley. They worked hard and made us earn everything.”
The Otters will be hitting the road for their first-round Division III playoff game. Williams believes a likely opponent is Randolph.
WRV completes its season at 6-6-2.
It was the last home game for Otter Valley seniors Hayden Bernhardt, Elijah Tucker-Bryant, Evan Thomas, Fraser Pierpont, Luca Cifone, Kieran Williams and Austin Cormany.
Arlington 2, Westside 0
WEST RUTLAND — Arlington wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 victory over West Rutland and a 5-9 record in boys soccer.
The Golden Horde completes the season at 0-14.
It was the last home game for Westside seniors Jaden Jarrosak and Drew Frankenberg.
BBA 2, Woodstock 1
WOODSTOCK — The Burr and Burton Academy boys soccer team shaded Woodstock 2-1 on Friday to wrap up the regular season at 8-4-2. The Wasps finish at 6-6-2.
Twin Valley 4, L&G 3
TOWNSHEND — Twin Valley outgunned Leland & Gray 4-3 on Friday in boys soccer.
The victory gives the Wildcats an 8-6 record at the end of the regular season. The Rebels finish at 3-11.
GIRLS SOCCER
L&G 3, Windsor 1
WINDSOR — The Leland & Gray girls soccer team completed an outstanding regular season on Friday with a 3-1 road win against Windsor.
The victory gives the Rebels a 12-2 record. The Yellow Jackets finish at 4-9-1.
Oxbow 1, Danville 0
BRADFORD — The Oxbow girls soccer team ended its season on a positive note, shutting out Danville 1-0 on Friday.
Oxbow finishes the regular campaign at 8-5-1 and Danville with a record of 6-8.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 9, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Hartford finished a good regular season strong by polishing off Springfield 9-0 in Friday’s field hockey action.
Hartford finishes 11-3 and will await the Division II playoff pairings on Monday.
The Cosmos are 0-14 and coach Alex Nikolovski said they most likely will not be going on to the Division III playoffs.
U-32 6, Milton 0
MILTON — U-32 put the finishing touches on its outstanding field hockey season by routing Milton 6-0 to finish the regular campaign with a record of 12-1-1. The Yellowjackets are 1-12.
Nelson reaches 100
DUXBURY — Harwood senior Tanum Nelson surpassed the 100-career-goal milestone with three goals in Friday’s 4-1 victory over Spaulding. Nelson began the season with 68 goals.
The victory lifted Harwood’s record to 11-1-1 and the Crimson Tide’s mark dipped to 9-5.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
CU picked 4th
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Coming off a shortened 2021 season, the Castleton University women’s hockey team was selected to finish fourth in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Preseason Coaches’ Poll, as released Wednesday afternoon.
The Spartans put together a 6-7-1 season last year, highlighted by a stunning 4-3 overtime win over ranked Norwich University in the teams’ first meeting.
Norwich took first place in the poll with seven first-place votes and 97 points.
The Spartans kick off their season Friday, Oct. 29 with a matchup against Rivier University.
The CU men’s hockey team was picked to finish ninth in the league with 19 points in the preseason poll. Norwich University earned top honors with 95 points.
The Spartans were 0-7 in last year’s shortened season and open the 2021-22 campaign on Oct. 29, hosting Wentworth Institute of Technology at Spartan Arena.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Olson tabbed
BOSTON — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team was selected fourth in the 2021-22 America East Preseason Coach’s Poll. UVM sophomore and reigning America East Rookie of the Year Anna Olson was been named to the Preseason All-Conference Team.
Stony Brook, the defending tournament champion, was picked to finish first, placing just four points ahead of second-place Maine.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM honors
BOSTON – The University of Vermont men’s basketball team was selected second in the 2021-22 America East Preseason Poll. Co-captain Ben Shungu and reigning America East Player of the Year, Ryan Davis were selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team.
WINTER SPORTS
World Cup
CHUR, Switzerland — Stratton Mountain School product Mac Forehand was 8th in Friday’s freestyle big air competition with a score of 50 points. Fellow American Alexander Hall was sixth.
There will be snowboard action in Chur on Saturday, while Soelden, Austria holds Alpine skiing action Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s Alpine action sees Burke Mountain products Mikaela Shiffrin and Nina O’Brien competing, along with former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.