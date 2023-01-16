MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid, beating Otter Valley 57-30 Monday night at E.H. Henry Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs jumped on the Otters early and led 29-9 at the half. OV played a bit better after the break, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
Emily Peduto led Otter Valley with 11 points, followed by eight from Anna Lee and seven from Ryleigh LaPorte.
Josie Powers paced BBA with 14 points, with Julia Decker adding 10.
BBA (8-4) hosts Woodstock on Saturday. Otter Valley (1-10) hosts Hartford on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 62, Hartford 42
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Windsor girls basketball team took home a comfortable 62-42 win against Division II Hartford Monday night.
Aubrey Rupp led the charge for the Yellow Jackets with 26 points and nine steals. Sydney Perry had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, adding three blocks. Sophia Rockwood had 12 points and six rebounds.
Hartford was paced by Charlotte Jasmin's 17 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BF 67, Poultney 58
WESTMINSTER — The Poultney boys basketball team hung with Division III Bellows Falls, before losing 67-58 Monday night.
The Terriers were up by six after one, but their lead shrunk to three leading into the half.
Bellows Falls pushed its lead back to 11 going into the fourth to have a cushion for the final frame.
Peyton Book led Poultney with 26 and Marcus Lewis had 16.
Colby Dearborn had 21 points for BF, while Jamison Nystrom had 19.
Poultney (3-7) is at Twin Valley on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton honors
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The New England Hockey Conference announced Castleton University's Kirsten DiCicco as the Goaltender of the Week, while Brooke Greenwood earned an honor roll spot per the league's Monday release.
Last week, DiCicco earned NEHC recognition for the second time and became the first goalie to garner multiple weekly awards.
DiCicco's selection this week is her third, going back-to-back as Goaltender of the Week after posting her third shutout of the season in a 21-save performance at Plymouth State on Saturday. The junior netminder has stopped 1,023 shots in her career with a record of 18-15-2 in goal.
Greenwood was tabbed to the NEHC Honor Roll after netting three scores against the Panthers, including the Spartans' game-winning goal on Saturday. The senior forward is a two-time Honor Roll selection this season after garnering recognition in Week 4.
Greenwood leads the Spartan offense with nine goals and 16 points, scoring four times on power play as part of the nation's top-five power play offense.
BASEBALL
Drive to Cooperstown
PROCTOR — The recent bottle drive to help send the Proctor baseball team to Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York, netted $1,600.
The fund raising for the trip continues on Feb. 27 with a spaghetti dinner at Franklins Restaurant on North Street in Proctor. The event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. and the players will do all the serving, cleaning and waiting on tables.
The dinner is $13.95 a plate.
The Phantoms' opponent at historic Doubleday Field will be Warrensburg of New York, a team coached by former Proctor coach Mike Perrone.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Midd 86, Keene 82
KEENE, N.H. — The Middlebury College men's basketball team handed Keene State its first loss, beating the Owls 86-82 Monday night.
The difference in the game was Middlebury outscoring Keene by four in the opening half.
Alex Sobel led the charge for the 14-2 Panthers with 31 points and 16 rebounds. Evan Flaks added 16 points, Sam Stevens had 13, David Brennan had 11 and Noah Osher had 10.
Keene was paced by Octavio Brito with 25 points. Jeff Hunter and Nate Siow had 18 points apiece, while Jeric Cichon added 10.
The challenges keep coming for Middlebury as it travels to play sixth-ranked Williams College on Saturday. Fourth-ranked Keene (15-1) hosts Little East Conference foe Castleton on Wednesday.
