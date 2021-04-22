MANCHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team opened its season with a 7-0 loss to Burr and Burton Thursday afternoon.
“It was a cold one, but the girls didn’t complain,” say MSJ coach Gary Thompson. “They competed as well as they could.”
The match of the day came at No. 3 singles, where the Mounties Sophia Hussak won the first set 6-2 against BBA’s Mac Thuermer, before falling in the second set 6-3. That set up a 10-point tiebreak, which Thuermer won 10-4.
Kali Brandt bested the Mounties’ Lucy Gallo 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. BBA’s Spencer North won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Bulldogs junior Lili Zens won 6-1, 6-0 over Savannah Perry at No. 4 singles and Nora O’Donnell bested MSJ’s Sienna Diezel 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 singles.
In doubles action, BBA’s Ellie Ruffa and Sophia Witkin beat the Mounties’ Sarah Guerrier and Ashley Blot 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
The Bulldogs’ Finuala Cree and Fiona Langan won 6-1, 6-1 against MSJ’s Christelle Poteau and Elizabeth Williams.
The Mounties (0-1) host Bellows Falls on Tuesday. BBA (2-0) is at Brattleboro on Tuesday.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
For the second day in a row, Mother Nature wiped out most of the local high sports slate.
The Fair Haven at Green Mountain baseball game was moved from Thursday to Friday.
The Green Mountain at Mill River softball game and Rutland at Mount Anthony girls tennis match were moved to May 3.
The Otter Valley at Mount Abraham baseball and softball games were moved to May 5.
The Hartford at Otter Valley boys lacrosse game was moved to May 19.
The Proctor at Poultney softball game and Mill River at Poultney baseball games were postponed with no makeup date set.
MEN’S LACROSSE
NEC 15, CU 6
HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team fell to New England College 15-6 Thursday night.
The Pilgrims dominated the first half, outscoring the Spartans 12-0 heading into the break.
Castleton responded well in the third, scoring three times and keeping NEC off the scoreboard. In the fourth, both sides scored three goals.
Conner Ladabouche had three goals for the Spartans. Chris LaBonte had two and Will Briggs had one. Collin Johnson had two assists and Chris Wilk made 16 saves in goal.
Connor Smith led NEC with four goals.
CU (0-8) is at Western Connecticut on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVM honors
BOSTON — Five University of Vermont field hockey players saw their names listed among the America East All-Conference honorees for the 2021 spring season as the league announced its postseason accolades earlier in the week.
Senior Claudia Cotter, junior Clodagh Ferry and sophomore Kate Hall landed on the All-Conference Second Team. Puck Kwaspen earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team while junior captain Lydia Maitland collected All-Academic team status.
Cotter wrapped up her career this spring with her first all-conference team nod. She played in all 63 games during her Catamount career and dished out two assists this season as a dynamic outside midfielder for UVM.
Ferry made it back-to-back selections to the All-Conference Second Team and three straight years with a postseason honor (All-Rookie in 2018). She scored a goal in Vermont’s 4-3 win over UC Davis and fired a team-high 19 shots on goal as she patrolled the central midfield.
After an All-Rookie season in 2019, Hall scored a team-high five goals this spring for a team-best 10 points. Her five goals were tied for the fourth-most in the league this season and her pair of game-winners were good for third-best.
Kwaspen stepped right in on the back line defense and started seven of the eight games she played in this season. She picked up a defensive save in the final game of the season against Cal.
Maitland, who boasts a 3.89 GPA as a neuroscience major, earned all-conference honors for the first time in her career. She had a big final week of the regular season scoring a goal and dishing out an assist against UC Davis.
This is the sixth straight season a Catamount has earned All-Conference status and the third straight year UVM has had a representative on the All-Rookie team.
SWIMMING
Conference meet
The University of Vermont women’s swimming team is off to NJIT for the 2021 America East Championships hosted by the conference newcomer at the NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, N.J.
The three-day competition begins Friday (Apr. 22) at 11 a.m. The women in the conference will compete Friday, Saturday and Sunday in finals only events that begin at 11 a.m. each day. The action will be streamed live on ESPN+.
