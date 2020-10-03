MANCHESTER — Offenses were rolling on all cylinders in Saturday afternoon's matchup between Burr and Burton and Fair Haven in 7-on-7 touch football.
The Bulldogs offense was just a little bit more powerful in a 50-35 win.
Sawyer Ramey threw for five touchdowns, two to Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis and one to freshman Tim Kendall.
The touchdown grab was the first of Kendall's high school career.
"It was a good, competitive game," said Fair Haven coach Jim Hill. "We turned the ball over once and they didn't."
Fair Haven is 1-1 and hosts Rutland on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Otter Valley 32, Poultney 14
BRANDON — Alex Polli tossed five touchdown passes in Otter Valley's 32-14 win against Poultney Saturday afternoon.
Dylan Gaboriault pulled in two scores, while Brady Diaz, Richard Lafontaine and Luca Polli all had one touchdown grab.
Aiden Blier had a two-point conversion catch.
Otter Valley scored the game's first touchdown, but Poultney answered quickly. The Otters went into the half up 12-7 and scored the first touchdown out of the half, building their lead from there.
Levi Allen and Ryan Alt were standouts offensively for the Blue Devils. Allen also had a nice interception in the end zone.
Alex Polli had an interception for Otter Valley.
The Otters are 1-2 and are at Mill River on Tuesday. Poultney is 0-3 and hosts Middlebury on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill River 1, West Rutland 0
WEST RUTLAND — Malori Carlson has been asked to do a lot for a young Mill River team and she did just that in a 1-0 win against West Rutland Saturday afternoon.
Westside outshot the Minutemen 27-4, with multiple shots hitting the crossbar or dribbling around the goal line, so Carlson was busy all day long in her crease.
"Malori stood on her head today," said Mill River coach Shawn Bendig. "She had to move laterally a lot and and clean up rebounds. She allowed us to get away with some things."
Amelia Jones scored the game's lone goal with about six minutes to go, on a nice pass from Sierra Bryant, who scored the team's first goal of the season against Otter Valley on Friday.
"I was happy for the girls to eek out this win," Bendig said. "Some games you win aren't going to be pretty. I told the girls this is something to build upon."
Mill River improved to 1-2, while Westside dropped to 2-1-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mountain 1, Woodstock 0
(Overtime)
WOODSTOCK — In a game filled with physical play, Green Mountain topped Woodstock 1-0 in overtime Saturday afternoon.
Everett Mosher scored the game winner for the Chieftains.
"(Everett) missed a penalty kick with 15 minutes to go in the second half, so it was great redemption for him," said Green Mountain coach Jake Walker.
The game was scrappy throughout as the Chieftains picked up two yellow cards and the Wasps had two yellows and a red card.
According to Walker, much of the game was played in the midfield and chances weren't that plentiful.
Skyler Klezos made six saves for the Chieftains.
Green Mountain is 3-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 5, Rutland 1
WINDSOR — The Rutland field hockey team ran into one of the best teams in the state, against Windsor, and fell 5-1 Saturday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out early with a goal from Ashley Grela, before the Raiders evened the score early in the second quarter.
Windsor added a goal before the half and scored three after the break.
Rutland is 0-2 and hosts Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
Bellows Falls 2, BBA 1
(Overtime)
MANCHESTER — In a battle of two top teams, Bellows Falls field hockey topped Burr and Burton 2-1 in overtime Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs got on the board first when Katie Crabtree scored on an assist from Annabelle Gray with 8:09 to go in the first quarter. The Terriers responded with a goal from Ashlyn Mayfield, off a Maya Waryas assist.
The game remained tied at 1-1 until overtime when Waryas scored.
Jaia Caron made six saves for Bellows Falls, while Hannah Callen had four for BBA.
"This was a great game of field hockey - fast-paced and highly skilled," said BBA coach Barb Miceli. "It was back and forth the entire game, with both teams battling in their offensive and defensive ends. There were fast transitions in the midfield as well."
BBA moves to 2-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
OV boys take first
DORSET — Locking up the top three spots in Saturday's race, the Otter Valley boys cross country team took first place in its meet at Long Trail.
Joe Cijka finished first with a time of 20 minutes, 16 seconds. Parker Todd was a close second, finishing in 20:33 and Liam Murphy was third at 21:08.
Fellow Otter Dillon Ladd finished in sixth.
The Otter Valley boys had 20 points, besting second-place Poultney, who had 80 points.
In the girls race, Otter Valley had two top-five finishers. Kelsey Adams was third at 26:06, while Sarah Calvin was fourth at 26:57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.