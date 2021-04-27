WINDSOR — Izzy Belisle won her three-hitter, going the distance in a 6-2 victory over Windsor.
Belisle struck out seven and also helped herself at the plate. She had three hits including an RBI triple.
Maddie Clark and Haley Streeter added two hits each to the Cosmos attack.
“We played some good defense,” Springfield coach Andy Bladyka said, citing Kayla Quelch for making a couple of outstanding catches in left field.
The 2-1 Cosmos host Otter Valley on Thursday. Windsor dropped to 2-2.
SOFTBALL
Otter Valley 14, Hartford 9
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Mackenzie McKay pitched the complete game victory as Otter Valley clipped Hartford 14-9 under the new lights as the Maxfield Sports Complex.
“Josie Cone, Mia Politano, Marissa Connors and Grace O’Connell all hit the ball well for us,” OV coach Kelly Trayah said.
BF 40, Mill River 14
NORTH CLARENDON — Errors and walks were a bad combination for the Mill River softball team, falling 40-14 against Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
The Minutemen walked 21 batters and made 18 errors.
Taryn Darrell was one of the offensive standouts for BF, with two doubles and a single. She was also the winning pitcher.
For the Minutemen, Olivia Jones had two doubles and a single. Alexis Secoy doubled and Lorryn Trujillo had two singles.
Mill River (0-2) hosts White River Valley on Thursday.
WRV 10, GM 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Green Mountain softball team dropped a 10-1 contest with White River Valley on Tuesday.
The Wildcats were up 4-0 late in the game and added some insurance to put the game out of reach.
White River Valley had no-hit GM going into the seventh, but Tierney O’Brien had an infield single and Chloe Ayer drove her in for the Chieftains’ lone run.
Brie Howe-Lynch pitched for GM and showed a lot of improvement, according to Chieftains coach Matt Wilson.
Green Mountain (1-2) is at Otter Valley on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Fair Haven 9, Windsor 8
FAIR HAVEN — In a game where both offenses were firing on all cylinders, the Fair Haven baseball’s teams bats did the job.
The Slaters edged out Windsor 9-8, moving their record to 2-1.
The Yellow Jackets jumped up 4-0 lead, but Fair Haven battled back, spurred by a two-run home run by Kohlby Murray.
The teams continued to trade momentum back and forth with the Slaters holding on in the end.
Ryan Muratorri had a RBI triple, Carson Babbie had an RBI double and Kyle James and Trey Lee both were strong offensively as well.
Matt Heibler started and went four innings on the hill for Fair Haven. Kohlby Murray came in next for an inning and Tyler Niklasson finished it out, striking out four in two innings of work.
The Slaters host Rutland on Thursday.
Hartford 10, Otter Valley 1
BRANDON — The score doesn’t tell the whole story. At least, Hartford’s 10-1 victory over Otter Valley belies how well OV’s Fraser Pierpont pitched.
He started and had the Otters n the game, trailing 2-1 in the fifth.
But the defense collapsed behind him. Eight of Hartford’s runs were unearned.
“He pitched well. He had them off balance,” Otter Valley coach Mike Howe said. “We just didn’t make the plays.”
The Otters only had three hits, all singles.
Otter Vallley takes a 1-2 record into Thursday’s home game against Green Mountain.
BF 17, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River baseball team ran into a strong Bellows Falls bunch, losing 17-0 on Tuesday.
The Minutemen are 0-3 and host White River Valley on Thursday.
Woodstock 9, Springfield 0
WOODSTOCK — The Springfield baseball team dropped a 9-0 contest against Woodstock Tuesday afternoon.
Garrett Twombly pitched for the Cosmos and went three innings, striking two and allowing seven walks. Cameron Harriman came on and pitched the rest of the way, striking out six.
Sam Presch went 2-for-3 for Springfield.
The Cosmos (1-1) are at Bellows Falls on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Woodstock 13,
Otter Valley 4
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock rolled past Otter Valley 13-4 in boys lacrosse Tuesday but OV coach Matt Clark liked the way his team improved throughout the match.
“We played hard and got better as the day went on,” Clark said.
Hayden Bernhardt led the Otters with two goals. Brady McDonough and Tom Politano tacked on the other scores.
Backup goalie Dom Davis was in the net for the Otters.
“He did a great job,” Clark said.
The 1-2 Otters host Stratton on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BBA 20, MAU 4
MANCHESTER — Tatum Sands scored six times and four other girls had multi-goal games as Burr and Burton bested rival Mount Anthony 20-4 Tuesday on Taylor Field.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 4, Woodstock 3
WOODSTOCK — It is never beating Woodstock in girls tennis so it was a happy ride home for the Rutland girls tennis team on Tuesday evening.
Eva Menconi, Olivia Andrews, Annika Patorti and Anna Gallipo won their singles matches to give Rutland a 4-3 victory over the Wasps.
Bellows Falls 7, MSJ 0
Mount St. Joseph got blanked by Bellows Falls in girls tennis on Tuesday but MSJ coach Gary Thompson. saw some great things from his Mounties.
Senior co-captain Lucy was very competitive in her match.
“I thought it was the best match she has played in her whole career,” Thompson said.
He had several other players including Sarah Guerrier who had to battle through either injury or illness but were competitive.
“Our players showed some great fight and didn’t give up,” Thompson said. “I loved the fight and the effort.”
TRACK & FIELD
Fair Haven meet
BENNINGTON — The Fair Haven track and field team competed with Mount Anthony and Arlington on Zemianek Track Tuesday afternoon.
Reilly Flanders won the 100 and 200-meter races for the Slaters, setting personal records along the way. Sebastian Redondo won the 300-meter hurdles for Fair Haven as well.
On the girls side, Emma Briggs won the 100 and Alexandra Williams won the 200 and 400 in the track portion.
Megan Ezzo was the queen of jumps on Tuesday. She won the high jump, long jump and triple jump for the Slaters. Briggs won the pole vault.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU, PSU split
CASTLETON — The Castleton baseball team lost 4-3 in the first game of their doubleheader against Plymouth State, but won 9-8 in the second game.
Armando Cardenas and Reece de Castro had multi-hit games for Castleton and Evan Keegan drove in two runs.
In the second game, Kannon Dush drove in two to lead CU (9-13). Six Spartan pitchers helped get the victory. Joseph Voli was the winning pitcher.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU, WestConn split
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University softball split with Western Connecticut Tuesday afternoon, winning 8-0 in the first game and losing 9-0 in the second game.
In the first game, Machaila Arjavich had three hits, including a pair doubles, driving in three to lead Castleton. Devin Millerick and Miranda Fish both had multi-hit games. Both of Fish’s hits were doubles.
Olivia Bowen threw the shutout in the circle for the Spartans.
In the second game, CU couldn’t muster a ton of offense with only six hits. Millerick had two of the hits.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Plymouth 21, CU 2
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Ryanne Mix and Kimberly McCarthy both had a goal for the Castleton women’s lacross team, who lost 21-2 in the Little East Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday.
