CHESTER — Hailee Henslee pounded the ball in leading Bellows Falls to a 24--12 victory over Green Mountain in Tuesday's softball game at McKenzie Field.
Henslee went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double. Grace Wilkinson also contributed by reaching base five of the six times with a double.
Abby Williams was the big stick for the Chieftains. She had three hits with a double. Riley Paul and Chloe Ayer each had two hits with a double.
Green Mountain will take a 3-5 record into Thursday game at McKenzie Field against Otter Valley.
SOFTBALL
Westside 25, TV 7
WEST RUTLAND — Peyton Guay was unavailable to pitch but West Rutland softball coach Laurie Serrani went with Gabby Griffith for the first three innings and Bella Coombs over the final two of Tuesday 25-7, five-inning victory over Twon Valley.
The Westside pitchers surrendered only one hit, a triple by Olivia Bills.
Emma Beede had her first varsity base hit for West Rutland.
Other big hitters for the 6-3 Golden Horde included Aubrey Beaulieu with a double, Bella Coombs with a triple and Arianna Coombs with a home run and double.
The Horde plays TV again on Thursday on the road.
Poultney 25, WRV 5
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Poultney softball team cruised past White River Valley 25-5 Tuesday afternoon.
The Blue Devils (5-4) is at BBA on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Hartford 4, Fair Haven 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Colin Vielleux tossed a three-hitter for the Hartford baseball team in a 4-0 win against Fair Haven Tuesday night.
Slaters starter Tyler Niklasson also allowed just three hits in the loss.
Fair Haven (3-6) hosts Windsor on Thursday
Springfield 14, MR 3
SPRINGFIELD — Cameron Harriman had two base hits in one inning for Springfield. They came in the first frame when the Cosmos scored seven runs and they coasted from there to a 14-3 victory over Mill River at Birksy/Wyman Field.
Harriman and Sam Presch led the Cosmos with two hits apiece.
Bryan Stafford started on the mound for the Cosmos and worked into the second inning. Coach Chuck Harriman used the day to get a look at some new pitchers as Garrett Twombly and Logan Roundy followed him to the mound.
Roundy retired all six hitters he faced in the fourth and fifth, fanning four.
The Cosmos take a 6-3 record into Thursday's game at White River Valley.
Rivendell 15, Poultney 8
ORFORD, N.H. —Poultney's Hagen McDermott had a big day with the bat but it was not enough against the Rivendell baseball team on Tuesday. The Raptors won, 15-8.
McDermott collected three hits and drove in five runs.
"We left like eight men in scoring position and seven errors," Poultney coach Brian DeBonis said.
The Blue Devils' record dipped to 4-6.
GM 13, Woodstock 3
(6 Innings)
CHESTER — Kagan Hance pitched the first four innings and Chase Swisher took it from there, hurling the final two innings in Green Mountain's 13-6 victory halted after six innings by the 10-run rule.
Brothers Tanner and Chase Swisher led the Chieftains at the plate. Tanner had a double and three RBIs and Chase added a double with two RBIs.
The Chieftains improved their record to 6-2 and has Otter Valley coming to Paul Adams Field on Thursday.
Proctor 7, Arlington 6
PROCTOR — The young Proctor baseball team is growing up quickly. The Phantoms fashioned a 7-6 walk-off win against rival Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.
Brogan Shehee had the walk-off hit, poking it to right field. Bode Richardson had the game-tying hit for Proctor and had two hits on the day. Aaron Brock had three singles, while Jacob Patch had two hits and two RBIs.
Patch was a warrior on the mound, throwing 120 pitches, striking out 13 batters and allowing five hits in six innings.
"We played fundamentally better today. This was big for our confidence," said Proctor coach Jeff Patch.
UNIFIED
MRU 50, Rutland 33
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River Unified basketball team is moving on after beating rival Rutand 50-33 in a playoff game Tuesday afternoon.
The Minutemen were up by five at the half and extended their lead with a strong third quarter.
Matt Kennedy had 27 points to lead Mill River, while Sidney Mozzer and Zach King chipped in eight apiece.
Kolby Mead had a big day for Rutland scoring 22 points.
OV advances
BRANDON — The No. 5 seed Springfield Unified basketball team had to forfeit its playoff game against No. 4 Otter Valley, which advances the Otters into the next round, where they will play at No. 1 Burr and Burton Academy on Friday at 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Woodstock 16, Rutland 3
WOODSTOCK — It was a rough trip over the mountain for the Rutland boys lacrosse team that endured a 16-3 loss to Woodstock.
The Picconi brothers were on fire for the Wasps — Keegan had six goals and Griffin three.
Pat Cooley led the Raiders with two goals and Noah Bruttomesso had the other one.
The Raiders (3-6) host Mount Anthony on Friday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Fair Haven meet
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven track and field team hosted West Rutland on Tuesday and had a successful day.
On the boys side, the Slaters' Noah Beayon won the 100 and 200-meter dash races, while Westside's Tristan Rocke took the 400 and 800.
Fair Haven's Nikolai Wood and Nathaniel Young won the 1500 and 3000 respectively uncontested.
The Slaters' David Doran won two field events, taking the shot put and discus. Beayon won the high jump, Kole Matta won the javelin, Luke Williams won the long jump and Patrick Stone took the pole vault.
The Fair Haven 4x100 team of Williams, Beayon, Young and Reilly Flanders took the top spot.
On the girls side, the Slaters' Alexandra Williams took top honors in the 100 and 200, while Ava Shull won the 800.
West Rutland's Isabell Lanfear won both of the hurdles races, one of which contested, and the other uncontested win was by the Fair Haven 4x100 team of Madison Perry, Julia Carrara, Ella Kuehn and Isabella Carrara.
Lanfear also won the shot put and javelin, while Perry won the long jump and triple jump. Kuehn took top honors in the high jump.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Castleton honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University women's lacrosse players Lacey Greenamyre and Raven Payne were named to the Little East Conference's All-Conference Second Team the league announced on Tuesday.
Greenamyre and Payne are Castleton's fourth and fifth All-Conference players for Castleton since joining the Little East Conference.
Greenamyre finished the season ranked second in the Little East with 2.69 caused turnovers per game, while ranking fifth in the LEC in assists per game and draw controls per game.
Payne was among the league leaders between the pipes, ranking second in the league in total saves while sitting at third in save percentage among LEC goalies with 50 saves or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.