WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls baseball team puts a ton of effort into bunting and it pays off when the Terriers need it the most.
The Terriers used a squeeze bunt by Eli Allbee to score Jack Cravinho to squeak past Division I Rutland 6-5 Thursday afternoon.
The Raiders trailed by two going into the top of the seventh, but scored twice to force Bellows Falls to bat.
Chase de Castro and Chris Maguire had multiple hits for Rutland, while Chaska Stannard had a triple. Jeb Monier had two hits for BF.
Tyler Weatherhogg pitched for Rutland and was relieved by freshman Quinn Warner-Hall in the sixth inning. Cravinho went the distance for Bellows Falls.
The Raiders (3-8) host rival Mount Anthony on Saturday at Giorgetti Park.
BASEBALL
Otter Valley 13, GM 0
CHESTER — The Otter Valley baseball team shook off a three-game losing skid and beat Green Mountain 13-0 Thursday afternoon.
Andy McEnerny went five innings on the mound, allowing five hits and striking out four for the Otters.
Colton Cone, Ethan Blow and Fraser Pierpont had three hits. Ben Adams, Isaac Whitney and Matt Bryant had two hits.
Cone and Pierpont drove in three apiece, while Adams and Blow drove in two.
Reid Hryckiewicz had two hits for Green Mountain.
The Chieftains (6-3) hosts MSJ on Saturday, while Otter Valley (5-7) is at Windsor on Tuesday.
Fair Haven 16, Windsor 6
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven baseball team cruised to a 16-6 win against Windsor in five innings on Thursday.
Carson Babbie drove in two runs, while Joe Buxton had one RBI. Both guys had a double in the game.
Johnny Clark had two hits and scored twice for the Yellow Jackets.
Saywer Ramey started on the mound for Fair Haven and allowed six hits, striking out two. Buxton pitched one inning and struck out two.
The Slaters (4-6) at Brattleboro on Saturday.
Arlington 3, Poultney 2
POULTNEY — Arlington and Poultney played an outstanding baseball game on Thursday and despite being on the losing end of a 3-2 decision, Poultney coach Brian DeBonis had a good feeling about the game.
"It was the greatest high school baseball game I have seen in a long time," DeBonis said.
Craig Baptie was the tough-luck losing pitcher. He went 6 1/3 innings and fanned seven hitters.
Hagen McDermott continued to swing a hot bat for Poultney with two more base hits.
The Blue Devils had a good chance in the final inning when Liam Hill doubled but he was erased on a play at third.
The Blue Devils fall to 4-7.
"We had the bases loaded twice and could not score. We just couldn't get the timely hit," DeBonis said.
Springfield 2, WRV 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Springfield baseball team edged White River Valley 2-1 in eight innings on Thursday.
Bryan Stafford had the eventual game-winning hit in the top of the eighth. Caleb Roby drove in the Cosmos' other run.
Logan Roundy and Sam Presch split pitching duties for Springfield. Roundy struck out six, allowing two hits, while Presch struck out eight and allowed two hits.
Dominic Craven pitched the whole game for the Wildcats, allowing four hits and striking out 13.
Springfield (7-3) hosts rival Bellows Falls on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Rutland 4, Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Rutland softball team scored three runs in the sixth inning to push past Springfield 4-1 Thursday night.
Samera Rideout got the Raiders going with a home run in the fourth inning. Rideout and Kayla Stevens both had two hits.
Alyssa Kennedy had another great day in the circle for Rutland, allowing four hits and striking out six. Her Springfield counterpart Izzy Belisle allowed five hits and struck out nine.
Jill Muther had three hits for the Cosmos.
Rutland (7-3) hosts rival Mount Anthony on Saturday. Springfield (5-7) hosts Fair Haven next Friday.
Fair Haven 11, Windsor 8
FAIR HAVEN — Jaylena Haley led the Slaters at the plate with a double and single. She also did pretty well behind the plate during Fair Haven's 11-8 victory over Windsor in Thursday softball action.
Haley had to catch when the starting catcher was unavailable.
"She had a good performance," assistant coach Wally Fabian said. "We have been working with her there in practice."
Maddie Egan had a double and two RBIs and assumed the catching role late in the game on a day with record high temperatures to give Haley a break.
Ashley Carvey pitched the complete-game victory and struck out six.
Peyton Richardson pitched for the Yellow Jackets.
The Slaters will take their 3-6 record to Brattleboro on Saturday.
GM 13, OV 5
CHESTER — The Green Mountain softball team upset Division II Otter Valley 13-5 on Thursday afternoon.
The Chieftains jumped up to an 8-1 lead through three innings. The Otters battled back to cut the lead to three, but Green Mountain added five runs to put it out reach.
Brie Howe-Lynch pitched well for GM, only allowing one walk, while striking out two. Mackenzie McKay and Riley Keith split pitching duties for Otter Valley.
Howe-Lynch, Kayla English and Rebecca Ortego had two hits for the Chieftains, while Alivia Sheldrick, Ryleigh LaPorte and Marissa Connors had two hits for OV.
Green Mountain (4-5) is at Bellows Falls on Saturday. Otter Valley (6-4) hosts Burr and Burton Academy on Monday.
Poultney 15, BBA 1
MANCHESTER — The Poultney softball team picked up its second blowout win in a row, beating Burr and Burton Academy 15-1 in five innings on Thursday.
Kaitlyn DeBonis went four innings, striking out five and allowing five hits. Courtney Ezzo closed it out in the fifth, striking out one.
Kaylah Bennett had a monster game for Poultney at the plate, going 3-for-4 with seven RBIs. Bella Mack and Hannah Webster went 2-for-4. Moriah Heberts had two hits for BBA.
Poultney (6-4) hosts Twin Valley on Saturday.
West Rutland 40, TV 1
JACKSONVILLE — The West Rutland softball team bested Twin Valley 40-1 on Thursday with the game being called in four innings.
Peyton Guay pitched two innings and struck out six batters, walking one. Bella Coombs pitched the other two innings and struck out five, walking two.
"That was good to see because it's great to have a secondary pitcher," said Westside coach Laurie Serrani of Coombs' effort.
West Rutland (7-3) is at White River Valley on Tuesday.
ULTIMATE
MRU, L&G ppd.
TOWNSHEND — The Mill River-Leland & Gray Ultimate match was postponed on Thursday, with makeup date yet to be determined.
The Minutemen are at Brattleboro on Saturday at 2 p.m.
