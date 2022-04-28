WESTMINSTER — The squeeze bunt is a risky play, but if a team can pull it off, there's nothing more exciting in baseball.
The Bellows Falls baseball team rolled the dice and it paid off as the Terriers used a walk-off squeeze bunt to hand Springfield its first loss 3-2.
Jake Moore got the game-winning bunt down and Eli Allbee crossed the plate to win it.
BF's Jack Cravinho went all seven innings on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out eight.
Springfield (4-1) hosts Otter Valley on Saturday.
BASEBALL
MAU 9, Rutland 7
BENNINGTON — Connor Hannan's two-run walk-off homer gave Mount Anthony at 9-7 win against the Rutland baseball team on Thursday.
The Patriots led 7-1, but the Raiders used some defensive miscues by MAU to get back into the game and tie it.
Tyler Weatherhogg had two RBIs in the loss.
Rutland (1-4) hosts CVU on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
BBA 13, Fair Haven 3
FAIR HAVEN — Early runs put the Fair Haven baseball team in a hole it couldn't climb out of losing to Burr and Burton Academy 13-3 in five innings on Thursday.
The Bulldogs scored 11 runs across the first two innings.
"It didn't feel like a mercy-rule game. BBA just had a lot of seeing eye singles early on," said Slaters coach Adam Greenlese.
Ethan Kelley and Carson Babbie had two hits apiece for Fair Haven. Babbie was effective pitching in relief of Matt Heibler as well.
Fair Haven (2-3) hosts Mount Anthony on Monday.
Otter Valley 10, SMS 4
BRANDON — The Otter Valley baseball team picked up its second win in a row, beating Stratton Mountain School 10-4 Thursday afternoon.
Fraser Pierpont made his return to the mound after dealing with a sore arm and pitched well, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 in four innings of work. OV coach Mike Howe kept Pierpont at a pitch count limit to ease the senior back in.
Caleb Whitney, Jordan Beayon, Ben Adams and Ethan Blow all had two hits. Whitney, Beayon and Adams drove in a pair, while Blow drove in one.
Otter Valley (3-4) is at Springfield on Saturday.
GM 20, Proctor 0
PROCTOR — Kagan Hance pitched five innings, rang up nine strikeouts and got some lusty offensive support as Green Mountain defeated Proctor 20-0 in Thursday's baseball action.
Chase Swisher flexed his extra-base muscle for Green Mountain with a double and home run. He had four RBIs and scored a couple of runs.
Other major contributors for the Chieftains were Liam O'Brien with two hits, two RBIs abd three runs scored, Otto Lichtensteiger with two hits including a double and Hance with two base hits including a triple and five RBIs.
Lucas Merrill had the lone hit for the Phantoms.
L&G 17, Woodstock 7
TOWNSHEND — Parker Richardson pitched four innings to earn the win in the five-inning game, 17-7 victory over Woodstock in baseball.
Wyatt Beatty and Jeremiah Bloom were the big sticks in the L7G lineup.
The win hikes L&G's record to 2-4 and they travel to Green Mountain on Saturday.
WRV 17, Mill River 2
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley has yet lose a baseball game since becoming a school. That didn't change on Thursday as the Wildcats beat Mill River 17-2.
The Minutemen (0-5) are at Woodstock on Tuesday.
Arlington 7, Poultney 4
ARLINGTON — Poultney lost to a solid Arlington team on Thursday but Blue Devils coach Brian DeBonis saw some good things.
"We gave them a game but we got bit by the error bug," DeBonis said. "We were in the driver's seat to win most of the game."
Jayden Mead had a big day at the plate for the 2-3 Blue Devils and Hagen McDermott started on the mound for Poultney.
"He pitched well," DeBonis said of McDermott who threw 82 pitches through his four innings.
Gabe Wescott took the loss.
The Blue Devils host Stratton Mountain on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
MAU 18, Rutland 8
BENNINGTON — The Rutland softball team showed some fight against perennial power Mount Anthony, but fell 18-8 Thursday afternoon.
The Patriots pounced early, scoring 11 runs across the first two innings, but Rutland battled back. The Raiders scored three in the third and four in the fifth to make the game more competitive.
Tamara Sabotka had her first career home run in the loss and had a double as well. Katelyn Velde had a pair of hits and Kallista Tyler's first varsity hit was a triple.
Alyssa Kennedy pitched for Rutland, but wasn't aided by a defense that made seven errors. Mia Paligo pitched for MAU and struck out seven.
Rutland (2-3) hosts CVU on Saturday.
Fair Haven 14, BBA 0
FAIR HAVEN — Ashley Carvey fired a one-hitter at Burr and Burton in Thursday's softball game to give Fair Haven a 14-0 victory.
Carvey struck out eight and was backed by the extra-base power of Mercedes Cathcart with a home run and Kate Hadwen with a triple.
Riley Marsden added two hits to the Fair Haven offense.
Otter Valley 23, WRV 2
BRANDON — The Otter Valley softball team cruised to a 23-2 win in five innings against White River Valley Thursday afternoon.
The Otters put up 18 runs in the third inning alone. One of the big offensive blows was a triple by Sydney Gallo that effectively turned into an inside-the-park homer due to some fielding issues.
Mackenzie McKay pitched for OV and struck out 10, allowing three hits. The Wildcats got their two runs on an error in the fifth.
Otter Valley (2-2) is at Springfield on Saturday.
Springfield 19, BF 6
WESTMINSTER — The Springfield softball team cruised to a 19-6 win against rival Bellows Falls on Thursday afternoon.
Izzy Belisle was effective in the circle for the Cosmos, striking out eight batters and allowing just five hits.
Springfield (4-3) hosts Otter Valley on Saturday.
L&G 25, Woodstock 3
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray made quick work of Woodstock in Thursday's softball game, beating the Wasps 25-3 in five innings.
Ainsley Meyer went 2-for-2 with an RBI double and her courtesy runner Savannah Cadrion scored four runs.
Freshman Rihanna Dryden had two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs and Ansley Henderson added an RBI double.
Freshman Kristen Lowe scattered six hits to earn the win. She had eight strikeouts against three walks.
Mill River 24, TV 19
(suspended)
JACKSONVILLE — Mill River was leading Twin Valley 24-19 after five innings in a game that will resume on May 7 at Mill River before the start of the regularly scheduled game between the teams.
The game will now have a start time of noon.
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 19, OV 2
MONTPELIER — Otter Valley fell 19-2 to an elite Montpelier boys lacrosse team Thursday night.
The Solons led 7-2 at the half.
Tae Rossmassler had four goals and three assists for Montpelier. Dylan Hood, Nolan Lyford and Greer Peloquin all had three goals and an assist.
Solons goalie Cal Davis made nine saves and Brendan Tedeschi had five face-off wins.
Kieran Williams and Hayden Bernhardt scored the goals for the Otters. Evan Thomas and Williams earned the assists.
The 1-4 Otters host Green Mountain Valley School on Tuesday at Markowski Field. Montpelier (1-0) hosts rival Harwood on Saturday at 2 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 4, BBA 3
The Rutland girls tennis team edged rival Burr and Burton Academy 4-3 at White Memorial Park on Thursday.
The match came down to the No. 2 singles match where the Raiders' Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaeffer won 6-3, 6-2.
"Everybody was watching. It was pretty exciting," said RHS coach Rick Bjorn.
Olivia Shipley won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Olivia Andrews won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 and Anna Gallipo won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
Emma Barclay lost her match at No. 4 singles 6-4, 7-5 and Elizabeth Franzoni lost her match at No. 5 singles 6-4, 6-2.
Rutland's No. 1 dounbles team of Arikka Patorti and Bethany Solari lost 6-4, 6-2.
Rutland (4-1) hosts Woodstock on Tuesday.
MAU 7, MSJ 0
BENNINGTON — The Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team was swept by Mount Anthony Thursday afternoon.
BOYS TENNIS
BBA 6, Rutland 1
MANCHESTER — The Rutland boys tennis team is still in search of its first win, falling to Burr and Burton Academy 6-1 Thursday afternoon.
Rutland's lone win came at No. 1 doubles with Zak Arshad and Jack Beach beating Max Michael and Aiden Mirchandani 6-4, 6-4.
A pair of BBA's wins were tightly-contested contests. Blake Allen needed a 10-point tiebreak to put away Eli Rosi at No. 3 singles as did Lucas Arrington at No. 5 against Ben Ceretta.
Rutland (0-3) is at Woodstock on Tuesday.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
BBA 68, OV 33
BRANDON — The Burr and Burton Academy Unified basketball team had 22-point first quarter laying the groundwork for a 68-33 win against Otter Valley on Thursday.
The Otters had their best success in the fourth, scoring 18 points.
Scoring for the Otters were Peyton Chisamore with nine points and Tearsa Elrick with eight. Adding six each were Madison Mitchell and Jeremiah Shaww, while Shannon Oudman-Blackwood and Shannon Watson had two apiece.
BBA’s high scorer was Lane Sargent with 20 points, followed by Dylan Skandera with 10.
The Otters have two regular season home games remaining. They face Rutland High on Tuesday and Middlebury on Thursday, both games will be played at 4 p.m. On Thursday, Otter Valley will recognize its seniors.
