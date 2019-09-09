WESTMINSTER — The defending Division I state champion Bellows Falls field hockey team got back on track Monday, trimming Springfield 4-0.
The Terriers opened the season by winning their 58th consecutive game but then fell to Windsor and Hartford.
But Monday the Terriers reverted to form with Maya Waryas scoring two goals and Megan Kelly and Grace Wilkinson knocking in one apiece.
Coach Bethany Coursen played all three goalies — Abby Joslyn, Jaia Caron and Mary Wallace — but none of them had to touch the ball.
Bellows Falls squared its record at 2-2 and the Cosmos fell to 0-3.
BOYS SOCCER
Woodstock 4,
Otter Valley 0
WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock boys soccer team had its way with Otter Valley on Monday, cruising to a 4-0 victory.
Tommy Bissillion had the hat trick and Harrison Morse knocked in the other goal with Taylor Plourde earning the assist. Plourde had two assists.
The Wasps carved out a 3-0 lead by halftime.
The Wasps hiked their record to the .500 mark (2-2) and the Otters fell to 0-3.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Woodard scores
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania defeated Mount St. Mary’s Sunday in women’s soccer action 1-0 with Rutland’s Breukelyn Woodard scoring the game’s only goal.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
HANOVER, N.H. — Former College of St. Joseph athletic director and baseball coach Cam Curler has been hired as an assistant baseball coach at Dartmouth College.
Curler’s first day on the job was Monday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
CU Prospect Camp
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse program and head coach Bo McDougall will be hosting the Spartan Lacrosse Prospect Day on Oct. 13, allowing individuals a chance to experience Castleton lacrosse firsthand.
The morning session participants will be coached by the Castleton lacrosse coaching staff in a series of college level drills and competitive, game-like scenarios. In the afternoon, players will put their skills on display and be evaluated by the Spartan coaching staff during team scrimmages.
All participants will have lunch on campus with current Castleton student athletes and take part in a campus tour with Q&A sessions with the Castleton coaches and players.
Participants should outfit themselves with appropriate lacrosse equipment including a helmet, mouth guard, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, and proper footwear. All sessions will take place at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
High school and club coaches wishing to register five or more team members are encouraged to contact coach McDougall to learn about group discount opportunities. For more information and to register for the Spartan Lacrosse Prospect Day, contact McDougall at (802) 468-6177 or bo.mcdougall@castleton.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.