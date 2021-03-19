ST. ALBANS — No. 4 seed BFA-St. Albans hit shots at crucial times and bested the No. 5 Rutland girls basketball team 45-30 in the Division I quarterfinals Friday night.
The Comets led 7-5 after one quarter and were up by five at the half.
“Both teams defended really well,” said Ravens coach Nate Bellomo. “We got the looks that we wanted.”
Caitlin Dasaro led BFA with 16 points, followed by Maren McGinn with 14. Dasaro was 8-for-10 from the free throw line.
Kathryn Moore and Kendra Sabotka had nine points apiece for Rutland and Karsyn Bellomo had five.
Rutland finishes the season 8-3. The Comets play No. 8 South Burlington in the D-I semifinals on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC 48, Twin Valley 31
QUECHEE — There was a stunning development at Mid-Vermont Christian on Friday night. Twin Valley was leading the heavily favored Eagles 12-4 after the first quarter.
But No. 3 seeded MVC finally kicked their offense into gear behind sisters Hayley and Sydney Goodwin and won 48-31 to advance to the Division IV semifinal game at Proctor on Tuesday night.
Hayley had 23 points and Sydney 17. Lydia Eastman added six.
Jayden Crawford led the No. 6 Wildcats with 12 points. Kate Longe blocked three shots for Twin Valley.
“Once we got in our transition game, we were able to get going,” MVC coach Chris Goodwin said.
The Eagles will bring a 9-2 record with them to Proctor, one of the losses being a 70-67 decision against Proctor.
Windsor 56, Williamstown 36
WINDSOR — The Yellow Jackets got contributions from a lot of players in dismantling Williamstown 56-36 in Friday night’s quarterfinal girls basketball game.
Reese Perry had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) and, for good measure, came up with five steals.
Other cogs in the Windsor machine were Evelyn Page (15 points, six steals), Peyton Richardson (six points), Elliot Rupp (five points, seven rebounds and six steals) and Adi Prior with five points and seven rebounds.
The No. 2 Jacks take a 10-0 record into Tuesday’s semifinal game at home at 6 p.m.
CVU withdraws
HINESBURG — The Division I girls basketball top-seed CVU has been forced to withdraw from the state tournament due to a positive COVID-19 case.
Their quarterfinal opponent, No. 8 South Burlington, advances to the D-I semifinals as a result.
This is the second season in a row the Redhawks had their season derailed. Last year, CVU was scheduled to play Rutland in the D-I semifinals, before girls basketball tournaments were canceled because of the growing pandemic. They were eventually named quad-champions.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys basketball: No. Country 69, Woodstock 34; Rice 79, Brattleboro 50.
Girls basketball: Burlington 51, Essex 46; Rice 55, Mt. Mansfield 49; Spaulding 51, Lyndon 32; Hartford 35, Enosburg 30; Oxbow over Peoples by forfeit; So. Burlington over CVU by forfeit.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Plymouth 1, CU 0
(Overtime)
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s hockey team fell to Plymouth State 1-0 in overtime Friday afternoon.
Plymouth had a pair of man-up situations in the first period, including a 5-on-3, but couldn’t take advantage as the Spartans killed the penalties off.
Castleton heavily outshot the Panthers in the first period and it continued to have the advantage in the second, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
The deadlock couldn’t be broken in the third, but Georgia McLellan scored early in the overtime period to secure a Plymouth win.
The Spartans had a 40-25 advantage in shots on goal. Amelia Julian stood on her head in goal for the Panthers.
The teams face off again on Saturday, with Castleton hosting at 1 p.m. at Spartan Arena.
Vermonter in Final 4
ERIE, Pa. — There is a Vermont connection to the Division I championship game in women’s hockey on Saturday when Northeastern University clashes with Wisconsin.
South Woodstock’s Mia Brown will be skating for Northeastern.
The University of Vermont’s Bella Parento and Brown were teammates on various teams through the years including at Kimball Union Academy.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Weekend slate
It is a busy college lacrosse weekend with both Castleton University teams on the road.
The Spartans will see a familiar face when they play St. Lawrence University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The SLUhead coach is former Castleton coach Hannah Corkery.
Also on the SLU roster is Burr and Burton Academy graduate Ava Marshall.
It will be SLU’s opener.
The Spartans are 1-0 under new coach Jamie Blake after a win over Mitchell College.
The Spartans were led by Kimberly McCarthy (six goals and an assist) and Lacey Greenamyre (four goals, two assists) in the 16-9 win.
The Castleton men’s lacrosse team takes an 0-3 record to Hartford, Connecticut to take on Trinity on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Stetson University, of DeLand, Florida, is in Macon, Georgia for its women’s lacrosse game against Mercer University.
Stetson is looking to break through at 0-3.
Stetson is led by senior Marina Rotella, a Rutland High graduate. She is the Hatters’ top scorer with nine goals and three assists.
WORLDS
Levins nabs 67th
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — IBU World Cup action got going in Sweden on Friday with the women’s 7.5k sprint and men’s 10k sprint competitions.
Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Clare Egan was the top American women, finishing 51st. Rutland High graduate Chloe Levins was 67th and CGRP’s Susan Dunklee was 98th.
In the men’s competition, CGRP’s Jake Brown was 22nd.
In the FIS Alpine skiing World Cup, the U.S. team of Nina O’Brien, Paula Moltzan, River Radamus and Ben Ritchie was seventh in Friday’s team parallel event in Switzerland. Moltzan and Mikaela Shiffrin are set to compete in Saturday’s slalom race.
West Dover’s Devin Logan was sixth in World Cup freeski halfpipe qualifying on Friday in Aspen, Colorado. Logan had a score of 84 points. Stratton Mountain School’s Mac Forehand is competing in the freeski slopeestyle event on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.