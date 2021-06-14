CASTLETON — The BFA-St. Albans softball had the same feeling walking off the diamond at Castleton University on Sunday as it did in 2019, a state championship feeling.
The No. 2 seed Comets locked up their second straight Division I crown, beating No. 4 Essex 7-4 at Spartan Field.
A three-run second inning gave BFA a lead it wouldn’t surrender. Down 2-1 heading into the inning, Makenna Hughes and MacKenzie Moore led off the inning with singles. A few batters later, Cora Thomas singled to load the bases.
Hughes scored on a Caitlyn Dasaro fielder’s choice and Maren McGinn came up with a hard-hit single, scoring two to give the Comets the lead.
Thomas had a big blow in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in two of BFA’s three runs in the frame.
Essex had the lead in the first inning when Jessica Rose cranked a two-run home run over the right field fence.
The Hornets scored their other two runs in the top of the seventh on a hit by Taylor Detch that scored Cailey Appenzeller and Emma Sabourin, but Detch was thrown out on a bang-bang play at second trying to stretch the single into a double to end the game.
Detch pitched 4 1/3 innings for Essex, coming in relief of Emily Augustino who was the losing pitcher.
McGinn struck out six batters as the winning pitcher.
LACROSSE
Twin state rosters
The Hanover Lion’s Byrne Cup Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games are scheduled for Saturday at Hanover High School.
The games highlight the top senior high lacrosse players in Vermont and New Hampshire.
The girls game is at 12:30 p.m. and the boys game is at 3 p.m.
The Vermont girls team includes: Jenna Sunderland, Kendra Sabotka, Rutland; Lola Herzog, Burr and Burton; Zoe Pfeiffer, Rylee Potwin, Hartford; Petra Kapsalis, CVU; Madeline Benoit, Savannah Aiken, Lamoille; Lindsay Booth, South Burlington; Kaitlyn McNamara, Camryn Jaring, Lydia Deppman, Middlebury; Erika Wiebe, Molly Quinlan, GMVS; Savannah Scrodin, Sydney Weber, Hannah Kelly, Vergennes; Caellie Foley, Lily Poor, Layla Drinkwater, Mount Mansfield; Polly Currier, St. Johnsbury; Margot Collins, BFA-St. Albans; Brianna Paul, Brattleboro.
The Vermont girls coach is Tom Forster from St. Johnsbury.
The Vermont boys roster includes: Joe Anderson, Rutland; Sam Bowen, Will Couture, Chris Davis, Essex; Shane Gorman, Alex Leonard, Seth Boffia, Cam Saia, Aidan Trus, CVU; Jackson Harris, Dante Pellagano, Rice; Teddy Mirenda, Justin Fusco, Burr and Burton; Mason Coburn, Body Towle, Colchester; David Willis, Andrew Gubbins, Riley Shepherd, Charles Greene, Louis Mills, Mason Harkins, Woodstock; Aaron Murkami, Will Bruns, Will Balkan, South Burlington; Aiden Blouin, Spaulding; Quinn Mills, Montpelier; Griffin Paradee, Quinn Cook, Mt. Abraham; Sawyer Simmons, Gavin Thompson, Harwood; Mason Kaufmann, Jack Rizzo, Middlebury; Owen Trudeau, Mount Mansfield; Ethan Schaal, Hartford; Dereck Sloan, BFA-Fairfax.
The Vermont boys are coached by Colchester’s Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The event was last held in 2019 and interrupted last year due to the pandemic. The 2019 games resulted in NH girls and VT boys victories, with scores of 23-8 and 21-5, respectively. This will be the 28th year of the boys game and the 25th for the girls.
The event is a charity fundraising event for the Hanover Lions Club, helping to fund various community efforts and organizations, and people in need who have hearing and eyesight needs.
There will be no admission charge. Net proceeds will be the result of donations and sponsorships, and, anyone who is interested, may make a donation in support of the event at the event website: www.twinstateallstars.com
CVU 8, BBA 7
BURLINGTON — The No. 1 seed CVU boys lacrosse team won its eighth straight Division I title, besting No. 3 Burr and Burton 8-7 on Saturday.
The Redhawks led 2-0 after one quarter, but BBA took control from there, scoring the next six goals, bleeding into the second half.
CVU battled to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter and held on from there.
GMVS 15, St.
Johnsbury 11
BURLINGTON — The Green Mountain Valley School girls lacrosse team locked up the Division II championship on Saturday.
Girls D-I final ppd.
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Division I girls lacrosse championship between No. 2 South Burlington and No. 4 BFA-St. Albans has been moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m. at South Burlington High School due to weather on Monday and Tuesday.
BASEBALL
CVU 13, Brattleboro 0
BURLINGTON — The No. 1 seed CVU baseball team cruised to a 13-0 win against No. 3 Brattleboro in the Division I state championship on Sunday at Centennial Field.
The Redhawks scored seven runs in the first inning and tacked on insurance from there.
Oliver Pudvar struck out 18 batters for CVU, who repeated as D-I champions.
Peoples 4, Thetford 1
BURLINGTON — The No. 2 seed Peoples Academy baseball team won its first title since 1993, beating No. 1 Thetford 4-1 on Sunday at Centennial Field.
The Panthers scored their lone run in the first inning and held the lead until the fifth, where Peoples scored four runs.
GOLF
VT Am qualifying
BARRE — The second Vermont Amateur golf tournament qualifying event took place on Sunday at Country Club of Barre.
There were 25 golfers that clinched their spot in the tournament, which is scheduled for July 6-8 at Williston Golf Club.
Country Club of Barre’s Troy Evans was the medalist on Sunday, with a 1-over 72. Parker Fothergill, Stephen Richards, Colby Sanville and Cody Blake rounded out the top five.
The next qualifying event in Sunday at Neshobe Golf Club and the final event is at Rocky Ridge Golf Club on June 24.
GM National
hosting AJGA event
KILLINGTON — Green Mountain National Golf Course in Killington will be hosting the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournament and volunteers are needed to help make this another fun and successful event.
The four-day tournament will take place from Monday, June 21 through Thursday June 24 and volunteers are needed for various shifts and various roles each day.
LEGION BASEBALL
Season opener
The Rutland Post 31 and Lakes Region American Legion baseball teams open up the 2021 summer season against each other on Father’s Day at Post 31’s home field, St. Peter’s Field, in Rutland.
