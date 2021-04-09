CHICAGO — Bellows Falls junior Abby Broadley was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Vermont Girls Cross Country Player of the Year on Thursday.
In the 36 years The Gatorade Company has honored the nation’s best athletes, it’s the first time the girls cross country honoree was chosen from Bellows Falls.
Broadley raced to her third consecutive Division III individual state championship this past season with a time of 19:43.9, leading the Terriers to the state title as a team. Broadley also won the state Meet of Champions in 18:42.3.
Broadley joins recent Gatorade Vermont Girls Cross Country Players of the Year Ava Thurston (2019-20, Harwood), Alice Larson (2018-19, CVU) and Rena Schwartz (2017-18 and 2016-17, Green Mountain Valley School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
VT Fusion schedule
MANCHESTER — The Women’s Premier Soccer League announced the schedule for the Metropolitan Conference North Division, which includes the Vermont Fusion, on Friday.
The Fusion, who will play their home games at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium, open the season on the road on May 22 against the New York Shockers at Afrim’s Sports Park.
The Fusion’s home opener at Applejack is on June 6 against Westchester United F.C.
MEN’S SOCCER
UNH 2, UVM 1
BURLINGTON — In a game with big America East Conference tournament implications, New Hampshire bested the University of Vermont men’s soccer team 2-1 to win the league’s regular season title.
UNH’s Paul Mayer scored on an assist from Victor Menudier in the 24th minute.
Out of the break, Mayer assisted on a Bilal Kamal goal in the 55th minute.
The Catamounts got a goal back at the 64-minute mark with Bjarni Adalsteinsson scoring on an assist from Hans Oeftger and JoJo Moulton-Condiotti.
The win means UNH is the No. 1 seed and UVM is the No. 2 seed in the America East tournament.
GOLF
Ward Hole-in-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Ethan Ward, of Poultney, had a hole-in-one on hole No. 4 at the Valley View Golf Course in Whitehall, New York on Wednesday. He aced the 140 yard par 3 hole.
Witnesses were Dick Pardee, of Granville, New York, Jim Bombard, of Lake George, New York and Bob ‘Cuch’ Cucinello, of Dresden, New York.
BASEBALL
KSC, PSU split
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — It was a tale of two games for the Keene State baseball team.
In the opener, it was all Keene State. The Owls scored in every inning except the seventh en route to the blowout 25-1 victory, and in the second, they lost 15-5
In game one, Keene did its most damage in the third inning where it pushed across seven runs.
Colin McKeon drove in five runs to lead the Owls. Otter Valley product Josh Beayon was one of four Keene players to drive in two runs.
Beayon went 1-for-3 in the opener, scoring two runs. He was hit by a pitch twice. Beayon also came on to pitch the last two innings of the game, giving up no hits and striking out four.
Isaac Keehn pitched the first five innings for Keene and gave up the lone Plymouth run.
In the second game, the Panthers returned the favor with a seven-run first inning, upping its lead to 10 through four. A five-run fifth inning put a sent in the PSU lead, but the Panthers added five in the sixth to run away with the win.
Beayon scored a run and drew a walk. Fellow Otter Valley graduate Patrick McKeighan was awarded the loss, struggling mightily in the first inning.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM player tabbed
HELSINKI, Finland — University of Vermont junior Sini Karjalainen has been named to the Finland National Team for the upcoming IIHF Women’s World Championships as the Finnish national program announced their roster on Wednesday.
The 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championships will take place in Truro and Halifax, Nova Scotia on the east coast of Canada from May 6-16.
Finland will be competing in Group A with the United States, Canada, Russia and Switzerland.
This year’s tournament will be Karjalainen’s first World Championship although she was selected to the team last spring before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event.
