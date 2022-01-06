PERU — Bromley Mountain played host to the first Alpine ski race of the season for many southern Vermont teams.
Burr and Burton’s Alex Faucher won the girls race on the Bulldogs’ home show winning with a two-run time of 45.92 seconds.
Mount St. Joseph’s Taylor Blodorn took second place with a big improvement in her second run to finish with a time of 46 seconds.
Otter Valley’s Ella Brytowski was third with a time of 46.07 seconds and a pair of BBA skiers, Franny Levitas and Kaylie Porter rounded out the top five.
The other skiers in the top 10 were Woodstock’s Abigail Masillo and BBA’s Cristina Gregory, Brooke Weber, Bailey Gillam and Annabelle Gray.
Other notable finishers include: Green Mountain’s Haley Racicot (13th), the Chieftains’ Clara Gignoux (24th) and MSJ’s Estella Gross (33rd).
In the boys race, Woodstock’s Bode Wood was victorious with a time of 42.31 seconds.
BBA’s Andrew Maneggia was second in 42.96 seconds, while the Wasps’ Ben Johnson, GM’s Leo Fehrenbach and the Bulldogs’ Judd Gourley were also top-five finishers.
The top 10 was rounded out by Woodstock’s Levi Halley and Max Hambsch, BBA’s Tucker Swim and Eli White and the Wasps’ Owen Kross.
Other notable finishers were: MSJ’s Chase Wiegers (13th), Green Mountain’s Jayden Hinkle (14th), the Mounties’ Brian Pierce (17th), Mill River’s Riley Miller (33rd) Ethan Foley (37th) and Elliot Mason (40th) and MSJ’s Aden Pollock (44th).
The Rutland team did not attend the event, according to RHS Athletics Secretary Jamie Nichols.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 82, UNH 68
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team pulled away from New Hampshire 82-68 Thursday night in their America East conference opener at Patrick Gymnasium.
UVM led by a point at the half but put the game away, outscoring UNH by 13 after the break.
The Catamounts’ Ben Shungu had a stellar night, scoring 29 points, along with four assists and two steals.
Ryan Davis added 19 points and Robin Duncan had 12.
UVM (9-4) hosts Stony Brook on Wednesday.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
Otter Valley Union High School closed its building on Thursday due to an unidentified burning smell at the school and that caused Thursday’s wrestling match between Otter Valley and Fair Haven/Rutland to be postponed.
Another Otters team also had its game postponed as the Otter Valley girls’ away game at Rutland was called off.
The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team’s home against Arlington, Mill River girls basketball team’s away game at Long Trail, Proctor girls basketball team’s home game against Green Mountain and Springfield girls basketball team’s home against Woodstock were postponed as well.
MEN’S SOCCER
Pasic to RSC
ALBANY, N.Y. — Russell Sage College’s Director of Athletics Sandy Augstein-Collins announced the selection of Amir Pasic as the school’s next head men’s soccer coach.
Pasic arrives at RSC after having served this last season as a member of the Hobart College men’s soccer coaching staff.
Prior to his time at Hobart, Pasic spent two years as the head coach of Morrisville State women’s soccer team.
He was also part of the coaching staff at Middlebury in the spring of 2019.
Pasic earned a master’s degree in athletic leadership from Castleton in December of 2018. While at Castleton University, he served as a graduate assistant coach for the Spartans men’s soccer.
He also had coaching stints with Hendrix College’s men’s and women’s programs and worked as a goalkeeper coach for Arkansas United in 2016.
Pasic had a stellar collegiate career as a goalie. As a senior at Castleton, he was named the North Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned first team All-NAC honors. He was 14-5-3 with eight shutouts and 93 saves. Pasic finished the year with a 0.74 goals against average and an .853 save percentage.
Pasic holds the Spartan record for wins in a season. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Pasic began his collegiate career at the University of Central Arkansas. He started all five games he played in during his rookie year, posting a 1.38 GAA and a .750 save percentage.
