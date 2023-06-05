WELLS RIVER — The Blue Mountain softball team started the resumption of Monday's Division IV home quarterfinal game against Proctor with a 13-0 lead and the Bucks never let up, cruising to a 24-2 victory.
The game began on Friday but after the Bucks took a 13-0 lead into the second inning, the game was suspended due to thunder.
That required the Phantoms to make the 186-mile round trip again on Monday and they fared no better.
"The bottom line is, you've got to hit the ball. We only had five hits," Proctor coach Tom Lubaszewski said.
But the Proctor coach also saw some things that bode well for next year.
"Some of our young kids stood up and hit," Lubaszewski said.
Getting the base hits for the Phantoms off Blue Mountain's hard throwing Kyra Nelson were Izzy Greb, Riley Collins, Madi Baker, Maddie Crowley and Jenna Davine.
Cadence Goodwin pitched the first five innings and eighth grader Olivia Outslay finished up in the circle.
The Phantoms, the No. 6 seed, complete the season at 9-6, a campaign that was highlighted by a victory over Leland & Gray, a team that had reached the semifinals.
The No. 3 Bucks take a 13-3 record into their semifinal game against No 2 and 14-3 Richford.
The Bucks and Rockets opened the season against one another back on April 13 with BMU beating Richford 10-9.
The day marked the end of an outstanding three-sport career for Davine, the Phantoms' lone senior.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Castleton tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Little East Conference announced that Castleton University has been named the recipient of the 2022-23 LEC Sportsmanship Cup. The Spartans are the second-ever conference member to win the award.
"The LEC Sportsmanship Cup is an incredible honor to receive as an athletic department, and so many people are responsible for this award," said Castleton Director of Athletics Tim Barrett. "To be recognized by the eight other programs around the league for the quality of our event management, our crowds, and our game operations is truly special."
The Spartans won the LEC Sportsmanship Cup with a scoring average of 6.92 points across their 19 LEC sports, with 11 of those sports ranking in the top-three in the conference. Castleton was the highest-ranked team in men's basketball, softball, men's and women's lacrosse, women's soccer, men's and women's tennis, and women's volleyball, ranked second in women's basketball, and ranked third in baseball and men's soccer.
Finishing close behind Castleton was inaugural LEC Sportsmanship Cup winner University of Southern Maine (6.66), and Plymouth State University (6.13), who finished second and third in the LEC 2022-23 LEC Sportsmanship Cup standings, respectively.
To determine the ranking, primary member head coaches across all 21 LEC sports ranked their peers in the areas of conduct of student-athletes, coaches and spectators, and interactions with event management and operations. The team with the top ranking was awarded nine points, second was awarded eight points, and so on.
Point averages were then determined based on the number of LEC sports sponsored by each institution, as is done with the LEC Commissioner's Cup.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd OF honored
Kyle McCausland of the Middlebury baseball team was named to the D3baseball.com All-American Third Team. The award marks the first time that the outfielder has received All-American honors during his career.
McCausland had a banner season for the Panthers, earning All-Region First Team honors. He was also named the NESCAC Player of the Year and a member of the All-NESCAC First Team.
The Panther led the team to the conference championship game and an NCAA Regional appearance for the second-consecutive season.
The sophomore paced the NESCAC in a host of offensive categories, including batting average (.429), OPS (1.226), slugging percentage (.760), hits (66), RBI (60) and total bases (117). He was also tied for the conference lead with 11 home runs.
BASEBALL
CU camps
CASTLETON — Castleton University will be the site for a couple of baseball camps this summer with Castleton University baseball coach Ted Shipley as the Camp Director.
The first camp will be the Spartans Baseball GAME Camp which runs from June 26 through June 29 and is for those ages 7 through 13. The cost is $255 and operates each day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The program includes a healthy lunch, daily swimming and a T-shirt.
The enrollment is limited to 80.
The camp focuses on skill development and competiitive game play.
While the games are competitive, each coach in each division has the freedom to stop a game and "teach" at that moment.
The second camp is the Advanced Overnight Baseball Camp and is geared toward competitive baseball .
Check-in for this camp will be on Sunday, July 30 between 5 and 6 p.m. The first on-field session will begin at 6:30 that evening.
Camp check-out will be on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The award ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m.
It is primarily an overnight camp but those living within a 40-mile radius of campus can elect to commute. The overnight cost is $520 and the commuter fee is $400.
Each day will be comprised of lectures, station work, activities, contests and competitive game play.
Each camper will receive individual instruction, an evaluation packet, a camp T-shirt, daily swimming in the college pool and three meals a day.
The coaching staff is hand selected and includes the finest high school and college coaches in the area.
More information is available on the web site www.castleton.edu or by contacting coach Shipley at 802-468-1485.
HOCKEY
All-Star Classic
BURLINGTON — Rosters were announced for the annual Make-A-Wish Twin State All-Star Hockey Classic, which is celebrating its 31st year for the men’s game in 2023, and the 26th year for the women.
The games will be held at UVM’s Gutterson Field House on Saturday, July 1, beginning with the women’s matchup at 4 p.m. and the men’ following at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students (ages 7-17), free for children age 6 and under, and will be available at the door.
The Classic showcases top high school graduated seniors from Vermont, versus rival New Hampshire players. All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Make-A-Wish Vermont® has granted almost 1,000 wishes since its inception in 1989, and the New Hampshire chapter has granted over 1,700 wishes in the last 33 years. The Hockey Classic has raised more than $340,000 toward those wishes.
The Vermont women's roster: Ayla Shea, Rowan Howrigan, Maddie Montagne, Seneca Lamos, Drew Ducolon, Grace Fraties, BFA-St. Albans; Georgia Wool, Karissa LaClair, Gussie Guyette, Burlington/Colchester; Samara Tucker, Hannah Schmid, Tess Everett, CVU/MMU; Abigale Smith, Essex; Hana Doria, Middlebury, Sam Plunkett, Rice; Rebecca McKelvey, Molly Parker, Rayna Long, Spaulding; Caitlyn Fielder, U-32; Isabel Konijnenberg, Woodstock.
The Vermont women are coached by Burr and Burton Academy's Kristi Lewicki, Stowe's Molly Burke and Spaulding's Vika Simons.
The Vermont men's roster: Ethan Audy, BFA-St. Albans; Cannon Poulin, Burlington; Kaleb McKInlay, Evan Baird, Colchester; Brendan DuBray, Drew Forcier, Gavin Blondin, Ian Boutin, Essex; Connor Tierney, Ozzy DeFelice, Hartford; Sam Molson, Alex Brown, Alec Spensley, Mount Mansfield; Andrew Libby, Matthew Senesac, Jackson Strong, Caden Fischer, Rice; Trevor Arsenault, Spaulding; Woody Reichelt, Stowe; Brenden Tedeschi, U-32.
The Vermont men are coached by Mount Mansfield's Bruce Garrapy and CVU's J.P. Benoit.
