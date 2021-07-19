WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway pulled the plug on racing action for Sunday. Persistent rain was expected to continue through the night, forcing the cancellation. The event was also rained out on Saturday.
Track officials are working with the Community College of Vermont to reschedule their event night and an announcement will be coming soon. All pre-purchased online tickets and pit passes will be refunded.
The next event will be “Legends Night” on Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m., which honor some of Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s all-time great racers, past and present. The headline Sportsman Modified division will run a special $2,500-to-win, 67-lap main event in honor of Devil’s Bowl’s inaugural season in 1967.
All five of the track’s weekly racing divisions will be in action including the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman, Super Stock, Summit Up Construction Mini Stock, and Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint classes.
Special event grandstand admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under). Tickets will be available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day. Infield drive-in parking will be $20 for adults and free for kids.
Pit passes are $25 for members and $35 for non-members, available at the speedway or on the “Pit Pay” Mobile App; the minimum age in the pit area is 10 years old, with proof of age required for minors.
GOLF
Match Play pairings
SHELBURNE — The Vermont Golf Association’s Junior Tour has its Match Play Championship this week, starting Tuesday and running through Thursday.
Tuesday will open up the competition with the qualifying rounds.
Pairings for Tuesday are:
8 a.m. hour: Ty Whyte, Oliver French, Caden Fischer, 8; Noble Beerworth, Emerson Ayer, Spencer Lawe, 8:10; Jackson King, William Eaton, Kosi Thurber, 8:20; Charlie Davis, Riley Richards, Garret Cameron, 8:30; Thomas Politano, Zach Vincent, Jack Mayer, 8:40; Lucas Politano, Sebastian Pell, Kyle Blanchard, 8:50.
9 a.m. hour: Mattie Serafin, Patrick Saxe, Jack McDougall, 9; Camden Ayer, Quinn Vincent, Grayson Davis, 9:10; Evan Marchessault, Bubba Chamberlain, Cooper, Guerriere, 9:20; Isaiah Thomas, Oliver Graves, Rowdy Malcolm, 9:30; Rowan Turner, Pierre Heroux, Alexander Partilo, 9:40; Brady Jones, Bruce Johnson, Andrew Cramer, 9:50.
10 a.m. hour: Patrick Jack Bryan, Teddy Maynard, 10; Indiana MacConnell, Cash Mosher, 10:10; Paige Oakes, Mia Politano, 10:20; Stella Makay, Madison Mousley, 10:30; Jillian Miles, Ryan Sleeper, 10:40; Rylee Makay, Ava Lacaillade, 10:50.
NECBL BASEBALL
All-Star game
NEWPORT, R.I. — Five Vermont Mountaineers led the Northern Division to a 6-2 victory over their Southern Division rivals during Sunday’s New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game at Cardines Field.
A trio of Vermont pitchers did not allow a single run. Enzo Stefanoni gave up one hit and struck out one batter during the fourth inning. Alex Bryant gave up one hit in the sixth inning, while fellow Mountaineer Cole Roland struck out one batter and retired the other two during a perfect ninth inning.
Vermont’s Keagan Calero played shortstop, while Matt Oldham was catcher. Playing in front of scouts from every Major League Baseball franchise, the cream of the NECBL crop gave the capacity crowd a highly entertaining performance.
Upper Valley’s infielder Max Viera was named the 2021 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player after driving home the North’s second run of the contest in the top of the second. He wound up with three hits, two RBI and three stolen bases.
The game featured 60 of the NECBL’s top athletes from across all 13 teams. There were more than 40 scouts representing all 30 Major League Baseball organizations at the venue.
Luke Franzoni won the Home Run Derby. He defeated Ryan Marra in the final round by connecting for 11 home runs. Franzoni belted 26 homers during both rounds.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Barr to coach Midd
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College has announced that Rob Barr will serve as the interim head coach for women’s tennis during the 2021-22 season.
Barr has served as the assistant coach for the women’s program since 2017. During that time, he helped guide the team to three NESCAC Championship appearances and a trio of NCAA Semifinal matches.
Before returning to Middlebury, Barr was the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Hamilton for six years. In 2015-16, he guided the Continental women to a team-record 15 wins, the squad’s first national ranking and a final Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Region ranking of 17th.
He recruited and coached Hamilton’s all-time leader in singles wins on the women’s side. The men recorded their highest total of dual match victories in 17 years and ended up at No. 18 in the final ITA Northeast Region poll of 2012-13 under his tutelage.
Barr was the interim head men’s tennis coach at Middlebury for the 2010-11 season, guiding the Panthers to an 18-4 record, with a trip to the NESCAC semifinals and NCAA quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.