BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland softball team's eight-game winning streak was snapped on Friday afternoon, falling to rival Brattleboro 5-4 at Sawyer Field.
The Colonels inched out the win with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the seventh.
Rutland jumped out to a 3-0 lead, getting a run in the second on an overthrow by the catcher to third and RBIs from Katelyn Velde and Samera Rideout in the top of the third.
Brattleboro battled back with three hits and were aided by a pair of Raider errors to score three runs in the bottom of the third.
Alivia Morris drove in a run in the top of the sixth for Rutland, but Nicole Potter matched her with an RBI of her own in the bottom half for the Colonels.
Brattleboro's Leah Madore had 13 strikeouts and allowed five hits, while Alyssa Kennedy struck out four and allowed five hits for the Raiders.
BASEBALL
Springfield 4, L&G 2
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield baseball pitcher Sam Presch carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in a 4-2 win for the Cosmos against Leland & Gray Friday afternoon.
Jeremy Graves had a homer to break up the no-hitter in the seventh, the lone Rebels hit on the day,
Presch struck out thirteen leading Springfield to its third straight win. The victory gave the Cosmos their first season with 10 or more wins since 1994.
Springfield scored twice in the opening frame on RBIs from Presch and Carson Clark. Logan Roundy added an RBI in the third and Clark finished the Cosmo scoring in the fifth with another RBI.
Clark was a perfect 3-for-3 to pace Springfield offensively.
