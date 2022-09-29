BRATTLEBORO — The Springfield field hockey team had one of its best performances of the season, but ended up falling 3-2 in overtime against Brattleboro Thursday afternoon.
"It was awesome. We played great and dominated play at times," said Cosmos coach Alex Nikolovski. "It only gets better each game with this team."
Marthe Fiolka set up both goals, with Kenzie Sidler and Moira Rigny scoring.
Fiolka is an exchange student for Springfield and has been a big piece to their puzzle.
"She's been killing it for us," Nikolovski said.
The Cosmos (0-6) have three home games next week, beginning with a matchup with Division I Rutland on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hartford 2, OV 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Hartford boys soccer team remained undefeated, besting Otter Valley 2-1 Thursday night.
The Otters' lone goal came from Owen Thomas, off an assist by Luke Calvin.
"It was a really gritty effort for us. We played with Hartford much better in the second half," said OV coach Brian Thomas.
Otters keeper Isaiah Wood made 14 saves.
Coach Thomas lauded the defensive effort of his squad against a potent Hurricanes attack.
Otter Valley (3-3) is at Green Mountain on Saturday.
Stratton 5, FH 3
STRATTON — The Fair Haven boys soccer team held a lead at the half, but couldn't hold onto it as Stratton Mountain School pulled out a 5-3 win Thursday afternoon.
"They're a mountain school, so they play very physical," said Slaters coach Tim Dayton of SMS.
Jace Hetrick paced Fair Haven with two goals and one assist. Jack Spaulding had one goal and Chicory Greene had an assist.
Fair Haven (2-5) is at Hartford next Friday.
LTS 4, Proctor 1
DORSET — The Proctor boys soccer team dropped its sixth straight game, losing to Long Trail School 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
Joel Denton scored the lone goal for the Phantoms. Aaron Brock had great penalty kick save in the loss.
"We didn't come out with the energy we needed and Long Trail took advantage," said Proctor coach Gannon McKearin.
The Phantoms (1-7) are at Springfield on Tuesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Golf tournament
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team is set to host its fourth annual golf tournament at Milestone Golf Course Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will take place at Milestone Golf Course in Hampton, New York with all proceeds going toward funding the program's future spring training trips.
The 18-hole event — located just a few miles across the New York State border — will take participants around the scenic course twice, playing the white tees on the front nine, and the blue tees on the back, challenging the short game of the best golfers, while offering some absolutely breathtaking autumn views of the Green Mountains and Adirondacks.
Price to participate sits at $70 per golfer for a four-player scramble. The fee includes all greens fees, a cart and a post-round meal, as well as a gift bag for all participants. There will also be various raffles and other prizes available throughout the day's event.
A maximum of 18 foursomes can participate, please contact softball head coach Eric Ramey at 802-468-6408 or by email at eric.ramey@castleton.edu to register your team.
H.S. SPORTS
Hartford honored
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced that Hartford High School, in White River Junction, has earned Level 1 status in the NFHS School Honor Roll for the second time.
Hartford High School, which also earned Level 1 status in 2021, is the only Vermont school to be involved in the School Honor Roll program.
The NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center (www.NFHSLearn.com).
In earning Level 1 status, more than 90 percent of the coaches at Hartford High School have completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching” along with three of the Learning Center’s most significant courses – “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.”
As a physical sign of completing Level 1 certification, Hartford High School will receive a large display banner for its school gymnasium to commemorate its accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.
Schools can earn Level 2 status (and a Level 2 banner) on the NFHS School Honor Roll when more than 90 percent of their coaches – excluding volunteer coaches – complete courses that pertain specifically to sports they coach, along with “First Aid, Health and Safety,” “Heat Illness Prevention” and “Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.”
A Level 3 banner will be awarded for schools that reach 90-percent completion for the “Sportsmanship,” “Strength and Conditioning,” “Teaching and Modeling Behavior,” “Engaging Effectively with Parents” and “Bullying, Hazing, and Inappropriate Behaviors” courses.
