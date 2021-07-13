BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland 11U Little League all-star team’s season came to an end, losing to Brattleboro 22-4 on Tuesday in game four of the District 2 tournament.
Rutland got two runs apiece in the third and fourth innings.
Devin LaFrancois had a double and Carter Robilotto and Parker Steady both singled in the game for Rutland.
Brattleboro, who won three of the four games in the district tournament, advances to the state tournament.
“Our kids fought hard,” said Rutland assistant coach Mike Robilotto, who is also the RCLL President. “Brattleboro came out and hit the hit the ball well. They were finding the open holes on the field.”
For only the second time in RCLL’s history, they had a win in the district tournament this summer.
“We’ve learned a lot and we’re building baseball in Rutland,” Robilotto said. “We’ll have come back next year and will be even more competitive.”
LEGION BASEBALL
Rutland, WRJ ppd.
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland, White River Junction American Legion doubleheader was postponed on Tuesday due to field conditions.
There is not makeup date set as of now.
Rutland plays Lakes Region at St. Peter’s Field on Wednesday.
GOLF
Senior Championship
BRANDON — Champlain Country Club’s Andrea Brown has a three-stroke lead after one day of the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Senior Championship at Neshobe Golf Club.
The defending Amateur champion sits at 2-over 75, ahead of Ekwanok’s Reggie Parker who is at 5-over.
Parker is the current leader in the Legends Division, with a 12-stroke lead.
Neshobe’s Kristin Mahoney is tied for third at 6-over, following a three-birdie round.
Proctor-Pittsford Country Club’s Jojo Valente is eighth at 9-over, a stroke ahead of Stowe Golf Club’s Jena Wood.
Rutland’s Mary Jane Shomo is in 13th at 12-over, along with Green Mountain National’s Patty McGrath and Ekwanok’s Rebecca Montgelas.
Shomo and Rocky Ridge’s Susie Bremner lead the Super Senior division by three strokes.
Killington’s Patricia Haas, Lake St. Catherine’s Maureen Quinn, Stowe’s Judith Wine and Rutland’s Ellen Miller are among the golfers at 15-over.
Green Mountain National’s Kathy Allbright is at 17-over, a stroke ahead of Dorset Field Club’s Elizabeth Walker and two strokes ahead of Ralph Myhre’s Erika Politano and Green Mountain’s Trish Wade.
Green Mountain’s Mary Beth Menduni and Andrea Raymond are both at 20-over.
Dorset’s Thelma Pearson, Country Club of Barre’s Kathy Kemp and Rutland’s Patricia Sanborn and Edith Hiller are among the golfers tied for 50th at 22-over.
Williston Golf Club is the current leader in the Pat Job Cup team competition, ahead of Burlington, Green Mountain, Proctor-Pittsford and Rutland.
The rest of the round one scores can be found at: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/2854958
Wednesday will be the second and final round of action at the Senior Championship in Brandon.
AUTO RACING
Devil’s Bowl
WEST HAVEN — It was a somber moment at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday night when public address announcer Justin St. Louis made the announcement about a swimming pool accident that had paralyzed 10-year-old Nora Warren, daughter of 2018 Devil’s Bowl champion Brent Warren.
St. Louis told the crowd, “It was a horrible accident at his home after diving in the pool.
“All of our thoughts are eheaded up to Burlington right now.”
The accident happened on July 9.
BASEBALL
Midd players shine
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Middlebury College baseball teams had a couple of players selcted for the Futures Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game played here on Tuesday evening.
Pitcher Jackson Atwood and outfielder Alec Ritch were the Panthers honored with a spot on the FCBL all-star rosters.
Ritch leads the league is stolen bases.
MEDIA NEWS
McCune leaving WCAX
Mike McCune, Sports Director of WCAX-TV, will be leaving the station after nearly 22 years.
McCune, a former offensive lineman at Dartmouth College, wrote on his Twitter account, “Vermont is my home. I look forward to seeing you all at a game. Thank you.”
McCune’s final broadcast will be on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
