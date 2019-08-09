WORCESTER, Mass. — Stamford, Connecticut eliminated Vermont state champion Brattleboro Post 5 from the American Legion Northeast Regional Baseball Tournament on Friday by a score of 9-0 at Fitton Field on the Holy Cross campus.
Forrester Avard, the youngest of the Post 5 players entering his freshman year in the fall, came in to pitch from the fifth inning on and finally muffled Stamford's bats.
Avard did not give up a run during his three innings and struck out two.
Thursday, Post 5 struggled against Shrewsbury Post 397, falling 9-0. Post 5 pitchers surrendered 15 hits.
Brattleboro got everyone's attention in its first game of the Regional on Wednesday by edging Southington Post 72 of Connecticut, 4-3, behind a sterling pitching performance from Adam Newton.
Newton started and worked six innings, allowing only one earned run. He struck out seven and allowed four hits.
Tyler Millerick earned the save, pitching the final inning.
Southington was eliminated on Thursday with a 5-3 loss to Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Brattleboro made a stunning march through the Vermont State Tournament as the No. 3 seed from the Southern Division. Post 5 needed to beat S.D. Ireland twice on the final day and did so with Jeremy Rounds notching the win in both games and claiming the tournament MVP award.
The winner of the Northeast Regional advances to the eight-team American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, Aug. 15-20.
CU WRESTLING
Pin pool offered
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling program, fresh off the most successful season in its three-year history, is quickly approaching another season. Fans can get in on the action to help contribute to the program.
Head coach Scott Legacy has created the Castleton Wrestling Pin Pool, allowing fans, parents and Castleton alumni to support Castleton wrestling as it looks to continue its progression in NCAA Division III after winning 15 dual matches in 2018-19 and sending a pair of Spartans to the NCAA Division III National Championships. The Spartans combined for 86 pins during their inaugural season of competition, but then almost doubled that total in 2017-18 with 162 pins. Last season, Castleton racked up 207 pins.
The Pin Pool allows supporters the chance to contribute a recurring dollar amount per pin by any Spartan wrestler during the 2019-20 season. The lowest denomination of sponsorship is 75 cents, the same as in previous years, but there is no cap on the upper limit.
Payment for the Pin Pool won't be collected until the conclusion of the season. All those who contribute to the Pin Pool will also receive a Castleton wrestling T-shirt. In addition, if your contribution hits $200, you will also earn a Castleton wrestling hat. Anyone whose contribution reaches at least $500, will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt in addition to the hat and T-shirt.
