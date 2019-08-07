WORCESTER, Mass. — Brattleboro Post 5 struck a blow for Vermont by winning its first game at the American Legion baseball Northeast Regional, edging Southington, Connecticut, 4-3 on Wednesday at Fitton Field on the Holy Cross campus.
Southington grabbed a 2-0 lead but Brattleboro's Christian Thomsen's RBI double followed by Chris Frost's RBI single tied the game at 2-2 for Brattleboro.
Post 5 went ahead for good in the fourth when Thomsen cracked another double and then was able to score on a throwing error when Jack Price got down a bunt.
Adam Newton was the winning pitcher.
Brattleboro won the Vermont state championship by beating S.D. Ireland twice in the championship round in Colchester.
Brattleboro will now play a winner's bracket game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of a game played Wednesday night between Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, the host Post, and Hampden, Maine.
GOLF
Hole-in-one
HAMPTON, N.Y. — Don Foley, formerly of Poultney, scored a hole-in-one on the fifth hole of Milestone Golf Course. His 120-yard shot with a 9-iron was witnessed by Ken Rice.
