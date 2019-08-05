There is nothing like a cold brew in August and the Vermont Brew, the new arena football team, will be lending its presence to the Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Winter in August on Aug. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Merchants Row in downtown Rutland.
Mike Mazzella, co-owner of the Middlebury-based team, and player DeQuan Murray will be available to meet people at the festival and answer questions.
The Brew will call the Memorial Sports Center in Middlebury its home.
Mazzella said it is expected to announce a league affiliation for the team in November or December. Most leagues begin their season around March.
Mazzella said the team name seemed a natural one when he saw that Vermont had the most breweries per capita of any state.
Mazzella said the Brew has been busy cultivating relationships and is now a member of two chambers of commerce.
The Brew’s head coach is Claude Flynn.
Mazzella said the Brew will make certain it can honor its commitment to the players for the entire season and have the money in hand before starting so it knows it will be able to make payroll for the duration of the campaign.
The Brew has created affiliations with area semipro teams, the Southern Vermont Storm in Bennington and the Plattsburgh North Stars.
Mazzella said Flynn has a vast network of connections in the NFL and CFL.
“He is a coach that a player wants on his side as he is trying to get to the next level,” Mazzella said.
“We are excited to be there,” Mazzella said of the Winter in August event.
The Brew will also have a presence at Addison County Field Days.
OTTER VALLEY HOF
BRANDON — A dozen people will be honored with an induction into the Otter Valley Union High School Hall of Fame on Sept. 28.
Honored in the administrator category will be former principal Nancy Robinson.
Teachers honored will be Brad Frohloff and Jane Sarno.
Inducted as either athletes or coaches will be Pattie Candon, Randy Adams, Patrick Bessette, Rob Greeno, Maurice LaRock, Phil Marks, Kay Mulcahy, Kirk Rusin and Dana Shaw.
