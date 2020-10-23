BRANDON — The Briggs sisters were on the attack for Fair Haven in Friday’s 6-2 victory over Otter Valley at Markowski Field. Emma had three goals and an assist and Lily added a goal with two assists.
Brittney Love added a goal and an assist, Megan Ezzo had a goal and Ryleigh Coloutti contributed an assist.
The Otters have their own sister combination. Mia Politano sent a ball to her sister Elena who placed it perfectly in the corner of the net. Elena also netted the second goal with Brielle Mackie assisting.
“We beat Otter Valley 8-0 the first time so that’s a four-goal turn-around. They could sneak up on somebody in the playoffs,” Fair Haven coach Ian Akin said.
The Slaters finish the regular season at 8-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rutland 6, Mill River 1
NORTH CLARENDON — The Rutland girls soccer team finished its regular season on a high note, besting Mill River 6-1 Friday afternoon.
Camryn Kinsman led the Raiders with three goals and one assist. All three of her goals came in the first half.
Izzy Crossman scored Rutland’s other first half goal on a ball that was deflected by a Minutemen player.
Kendra Sabotka scored in the second half on a Kinsman assist, before Justine Peters’ corner kick found Sydney Wood for the final tally.
Mill River got its lone goal on an own goal, caused by some miscommunication in the back.
“We were able to play a lot of our younger girls, so that was nice experience for them,” said Rutland coach Lori McClallen.
Malori Carlson played well in goal for the Minutemen in the losing effort. Rutland is 5-3, while Mill River is 1-9.
Long Trail 4, MSJ 1
DORSET — According to MSJ girls soccer coach Lori Patterson, her team was outplayed in its 4-1 loss to Long Trail Friday afternoon.
Taylor Blodorn scored the lone goal for the Mounties, while Molly Sanderson led the way for LTS.
“Long Trail 100% outplayed us. They were winning 50-50 balls and playing ball to feet to each other,” Patterson said.
MSJ is 6-3.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mountain 7, Windsor 1
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team breezed to a 7-1 win over Windsor on Friday, erupting for five second-half goals.
It was a nice bounce-back win for the Chieftains after a 2-1 loss to Brattleboro.
Windsor fell to 1-8. Green Mountain is 9-2.
It is likely the defending state champion Green Mountain team will be seeded No. 3 in Division III when the playoff pairings are released on Monday.
The only Division III team without a loss is No. 1 and 7-0 BFA-Fairfax.
West Rutland 2, WRV 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley scored first but West Rutland roared back with two goals within 30 seconds of one another for a 2-1 victory in boys soccer action on Friday.
All the scoring was done in the first half. After the Wildcats broke on top, Tim Blanchard and Mac Perry scored for the Golden Horde with about five minutes left in the half. Perry’s goal was assisted by Tyler Serrani.
Westside goalkeeper Mason Galante made a tremendous save to preserve the lead.
“That was huge,” West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle said of Galante’s stop.
The Wildcats’ record dipped to 1-5-1 and the Horde wraps up the regular campaign at 7-2-1.
Zaengle figures if Proctor loses to Fair Haven on Saturday, the Horde will secure the No. 3 seed. If Proctor wins, the Phantoms will take the No. 3 seed and Westside will fall to No. 4.
Nothing is official, though, until the pairings are released Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 8, Springfield 0
WINDSOR — The Yellow Jackets defeated Springfield 8-0 on Friday in the Division III field hockey quarterfinals. The victory hikes No. 1 Windsor’s record to 7-0 and they advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.
Stowe 5, Fair Haven 0
STOWE — The No. 2 Raiders clipped Far Haven 5-0 in Friday’s Division III quarterfinal game. Stowe will take a 7-1 record into Tuesday’s semifinal game against No. 3 and 6-2 Lyndon.
FOOTBALL
Fair Haven 42, Poultney 14
FAIR HAVEN — Evan Reed and Sawyer Ramey both tossed three touchdowns in Fair Haven’s 42-14 win against Poultney Friday night at LaPlaca Field.
Reed threw two touchdowns to Owen Loughan and one to Tim Kendall. Kendall is Reed’s younger cousin and their grandmother was in attendance Friday night.
Ramey threw two scores to Kohlby Murray and one to Dillon Coltey.
Murray also had three interceptions, bringing hit total to eight this year.
Levi Allen and Ryan Alt connected for the Blue Devils’ scores.
Fair Haven is 6-2 and plays Middlebury on Tuesday in the opening round of the 7-on-7 playoffs.
PLAYOFF SCORES
FIELD HOCKEY
Bellows Falls 4, Burlington 1
So. Burlington 4, Rice 1
Mt. Abraham 2, Hartford 1
