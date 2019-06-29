CASTLETON — Looking for at least one win on Saturday, Lakes Region got 4.1 innings of shutout ball from a trio of relief pitchers, taking a 6-3 victory over Brattleboro Post 5 in the nightcap of an American Legion doubleheader at Castleton University.
Lakes Region rallied from a 3-2 deficit and is now 6-2 in Southern Division play. Brattleboro, which won the opener 3-0 behind pitcher Adam Newton, is 6-3.
Lakes Region's Andrew Lanthier retired the final out in the third inning on Game 2 and pitched two-plus scoreless frames, and was followed by scoreless innings by Evan Reed and Zach Bates.
"We kind of pieced things together with a lot of pitchers with three games coming up," said coach Adam Greenlese. Lakes Region visits Rutland on Monday and plays a twinbill at Bellows Falls Tuesday.
A single off starter Parker Morse by Tyler Millerick, RBI double by Aaron Petrie and RBI triple by Newton made it 2-0 for Post 5 and Newton then scored on a passed ball.
Brattleboro starter Alex Kendall walked Lanthier and Morse to set the stage for Lakes Region's comeback, which included run-scoring hits by Aubrey Ramey, Joe Valerio and Brendan Petit. Ramey and Petit had two hits apiece.
Lakes Region was held to six hits by Newton in his complete game in the opener, when Millerick had a double off Nathan Bathalon. Bathalon, a veteran lefty, went the first six innings and did not pitch poorly. Reed finished up.
